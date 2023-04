The young people of the North deserve far more on this anniversary of an agreement that offered so much potential which has yet to be delivered. Pictured, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson Photo: PA

This time 100 years ago leaders of the anti-Treaty faction were reluctantly debating an end to Ireland’s shameful Civil War. And at this time a quarter century ago, political and paramilitary leaders were trying to hammer out a deal to end to murder and mayhem in Northern Ireland.