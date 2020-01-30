Anne-Marie Walsh: 'Childcare providers question if minister sanctioned money warning'

It hasn't featured much during party leader debates either. But despite this, there is no doubt it's a huge issue for parents given childcare fees are among the highest in the world.

It is so much of a concern that Siptu officials say 1,300 providers have indicated they will attend a rally from Parnell Square to Government Buildings next Wednesday.

Before they even take to the streets in the hope of a government rethink, relations with the last one have worsened.

The underlying question for many providers yesterday was what part Children's Minister Katherine Zappone had in the directive issued this week entitled 'Frequently Asked Questions on the proposed Early Years Protest' that warned of the financial hit they face for taking part.

They argue they could still fulfil their obligation to provide 183 days' care a year by opening on an alternative day.

There is a strong suspicion the warning is designed to make them think twice about parading banners at a time that, it would be an understatement to say, is sensitive three days ahead of the General Election.

Crèche operator Paula Donohoe said her staff would be paid as normal but small providers may feel the pinch.

"We've always been able to change our calendar and offer alternative dates," she said. "I closed before where there was a tragedy with a staff member's family but we offered an alternative date. This type of action is actually not punishing providers, it's punishing the children. I, as a provider, want to offer another date."

