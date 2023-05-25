Anne Atkins: Have some sympathy for Sophie Wessex – she’ll be haunted forever by pensioner’s death in coronation motorcade crash
I’ve witnessed the devastating fallout of being involved in terrible accidents like these, writes Anne Atkins
Anne AtkinsUK Independent
No one is blaming the Duchess of Edinburgh (more popularly known as Sophie Wessex, wife of Prince Edward), for the tragic accident which resulted in the death of Helen Holland – but that doesn’t mean the duchess won’t be blaming herself.