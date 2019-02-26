Anne Applebaum: 'Political parties have been hollowed of purpose but system is skewed to their benefit'

George Washington thought they were "potent engines" easily abused by "cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men". The English poet Alexander Pope thought they manipulated "the madness of the many, for the gain of a few". Neither man was unusual: Plenty of political thinkers in the 18th century - the era that gave birth to modern democracy in both America and Britain - had poor opinions of political parties.

So why do we remain so attached to them today? That's the question that has to be asked in the wake of the formation, the new British political party that isn't really a party at all.

The new Independent Group contains eight members of Parliament who have just resigned from the Labour Party, and three who have just resigned from the Conservative Party. Already, in one poll, the 11 members of the Independent Group have the support of 14pc of the population.

Incorrectly, their decision has been described abroad as prompted by Brexit.

That's only a part of the story, for the country's two largest political parties have also become radicalised in other ways. Both the Labour leadership and its grass-roots activists are now dominated by a Marxist far left that is vitriolic, secretive about its plans and prone to conspiracy theories, including anti-Semitic ones. One of the ex-Labour MPs has described the party as "sickeningly institutionally racist".

The once-pragmatic Tory party has, meanwhile, lost its old ideological compass and is in thrall to a far-right minority and a leader whose main interest is not the good of the country but the unity of the party.

As one of the now ex-Tories put it, "The right-wing, hard-line, anti-[European Union] squad are now running the Conservative Party." As if to reaffirm those claims, partisans from both political extremes launched a tidal wave of vile insults and hateful attacks at all of the new members of the Independent Group. But the transformation of both parties is not just about brutal language. Like their US equivalents, the British parties were once broad movements with links to institutions that mattered to people, institutions such as trade unions and church groups that offered not just political participation, but also an identity.

As the power of those real institutions faded, the mainstream parties became hollow vehicles for politicians to gain power.

In an information landscape increasingly governed by algorithms that favour anger and extremism, it was a short step from there to their capture by angry, extremist minorities. The question now is whether something like an "Independent" group can attract the voters left politically homeless.

In the short term, given the British government's tiny minority, it might be possible to create a centrist block whose votes have to be secured if the ruling party wants to pass any legislation.

In the longer term, as in the US, Britain's first-past-the-post voting system makes it difficult, if not impossible, for a centrist party to make any headway at the polls. The bigger question is whether there is something that can replace the modern, all-purpose political party. Perhaps there is space in Britain and the US for mayors and local councillors to win elections on local issues and with local partnerships.

Perhaps there are floating, cross-party coalitions to be built around particular issues. It's too late now, but if there had been a cross-party "moderate Brexit" group within the British Parliament two years ago, it might have had enormous influence on subsequent negotiations.

Irish Independent