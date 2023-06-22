Angus Woods: Sheep farmers must be supported properly as incomes plummet
Successive CAP reforms have failed to recognise the importance of the sheep sector to rural Ireland – and breeding flock numbers look set to decrease sharply
Five years have passed since the premier national sheep event was last held. Last week’s Sheep 2023 was an excellent opportunity to return to my old college, Gurteen, while updating myself with all the latest research, technology and information relating to the sheep sector.