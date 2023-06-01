Angie Gough: Refugee crisis throws up challenges, but lateral thinking and unity can tackle them

From left, Oleksandra Yarmoliuk ,Angie Gough (host), Natalia Svets, and Oleksiy Shvets. Photo: Mark Condren

Angie Gough

Hosting is not a long-term solution to the refugee crisis, but for now it has to be part of it. The war in Ukraine continues. We can tell people it’s best not to come here, but what would we do in their situation?