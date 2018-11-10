Almost from the start of Paul Wells's murder trial, the jury knew there were skeletons in his closet.

Andrew Phelan: 'Chainsaw butcher had dark past only hinted at in trial'

But they did not know he is also the chief suspect in the murder of bookie Dessie Fox 28 years ago.

He was an "IRA man" and had served time in Portlaoise Prison, the Central Criminal Court heard.