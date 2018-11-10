-
Andrew Phelan: 'Chainsaw butcher had dark past only hinted at in trial'
Independent.ie
Almost from the start of Paul Wells's murder trial, the jury knew there were skeletons in his closet.
https://www.independent.ie/opinion/comment/andrew-phelan-chainsaw-butcher-had-dark-past-only-hinted-at-in-trial-37513144.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37512371.ece/96b0e/AUTOCROP/h342/PL27349771Grand%20Canal%20cont.jpg
- Email
Almost from the start of Paul Wells's murder trial, the jury knew there were skeletons in his closet.
But they did not know he is also the chief suspect in the murder of bookie Dessie Fox 28 years ago.
He was an "IRA man" and had served time in Portlaoise Prison, the Central Criminal Court heard.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Sign In