An unshakable resolve persists in Ukraine, says Kyiv writer Victoria Amelina as she shares horrific war truths

A constant state of terror is what onlookers might expect from civilians in a war zone. Instead, from Ukraine comes a strengthened resolve to continue with life as normal. A playground hit by a rocket blast? Repair the damage and reopen the climbing frame and swings. A crater in a busy road from another missile strike? Fill it in. Keep schools, shops and restaurants open, go to concerts and poetry readings – defy the madness.

“We pretend life is normal, even though it is not. But we try to maintain our ordinary lives,” Ukrainian novelist and war-crimes researcher Victoria Amelina says. “We want to emphasise we are still alive and not scared by Russians. We cannot live in fear – we want to just live.

“We try to still have beautiful things in our lives, such as buying flowers and dressing up a little bit. Cafes reopen if they are damaged. We clean away debris after a missile attack as soon as possible. Everyone involved in infrastructure is doing amazing work restoring the city, plus volunteers are helping to clear the mess.”

Victoria Amelinia is in Ireland for an Irish PEN event to tell her story of what life in a war zone is like.

Victoria Amelinia is in Ireland for an Irish PEN event to tell her story of what life in a war zone is like.

Victoria (36) is based in Kyiv, which has been under intensive Russian bombardment. She witnessed recent rocket attacks in the city centre, when Shevchenko Park and a main road intersection were hit, with other missiles detonated near a train station and a power plant. The explosions are regarded as Russian retaliation after Ukraine blew up a strategic bridge into Crimea – territory seized by Vladimir Putin in 2014.

“The next day, the shell hole in the road near the park was already being covered by new asphalt,” Victoria says. “A playground near a children’s hospital was hit in the same attack and there were already kids in the park again. A little girl was taking pictures of the shell hole. I thought this girl was braver than the Russian regime because she was not afraid to reclaim her park and playground.”

Victoria is in Ireland at the invitation of Irish PEN, which defends the rights of writers, to speak about what is happening in her homeland. After a 21-hour journey by road, rail and air, she spoke and read last night at the Dublin Arts and Human Rights Festival in an event moderated by PEN chair and writer Lia Mills. Victoria identifies a sense of guilt as the toughest aspect to living with war. “Others die and you don’t. Survivor’s guilt is always with you. I have very many friends who died or lost family on the front line already. I know funerals are going on all the time,” she says.

The so-called special military operation when Russia invaded Ukraine has already ground on for eight months. No quick end is in sight. The hope is that international sanctions might exhaust the Russian economy.

“At the beginning, everyone hoped it would be over in a week or two weeks,” Victoria recalls. “We couldn’t imagine a war of this scale lasting for so long. We couldn’t imagine we would be able to live like this. Concerts, literary readings and discussions are held because there is a desire to live life as normal – even while shells erupt in the city.”

These are acts of faith in a war-free future.

Victoria sent her 11-year-old son to Poland for safety and evacuated her mother, niece and pet dog there, but her mother, a history teacher, returned to Ukraine.

“Schools reopened in September and she decided she had to come back and teach kids. Many children have moved from eastern regions to her town and she wanted to support them. Other people are staying because their jobs are necessary to help maintain normality.”

Before the war, Ukraine was “a blind spot in the middle of Europe, while Russia was a centrifugal force” and people overlooked Ukraine, Victoria says. However, she makes the case that Ukraine is an ancient, vibrant culture and insists it is vital for the world to know her people.

“Arts can help. If the world starts reading more Ukrainian literature we would stop being heroes from some very simple story, as currently, and become real people – literature, the arts and music are how nations meet each other.”

Victoria believes it is essential for writers and artists to remain in Ukraine because “if everyone flees, there will be no one to support those who fight and resist”. She adds: “Cultural events can be a way of resistance. That is why we do concerts, events for kids, literary readings.”

Writers helped to raise money for drones and vehicles – which have a short lifespan at the front line – via a recent poetry flash mob, with Ukrainian poets posting new work online.

A negotiated settlement doesn’t appear to be an option at the moment, indicating the conflict has a long course yet to run. “It is impossible that we would compromise,” Victoria says. “It is not up to politicians. Ukrainians wouldn’t accept handing over some of our territory because it is not just territory – it is people. It is not because there are resources there, but because this is someone’s home. It would be turning your back on your own people.

“I have friends and relatives in occupied territory. I talked to people in the areas recently liberated and I know in each area Russia occupied they abducted, tortured and raped people. They created torture centres.”

Victoria is working on a non-fiction project, War and Justice Diary: Looking at Women Looking at War. She says Ukrainians are convinced that even if some territory was surrendered in a bid to end the war, Russia would regroup and seek to invade again.

“This would mean my son would be going to the front line in future and I don’t want that. This war has to end in a way that Russia leaves us alone. The only way out of this war is for Russia to be defeated.”

Victoria is grateful to Irish people for backing her country, and adds: “I would also ask you to continue the support. We are winning, but this war is a marathon. We are afraid of fatigue. Stay with us.”

Victoria Amelina is doing a storytelling and art workshop for Ukrainian children aged four to 10 tomorrow in Pearse Street Library, Dublin. Booking is essential through Eventbrite.ie