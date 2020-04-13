| -1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

An Post is pushing the envelope to help the people of Ireland - and the weather has also lifted us

Mary O'Rourke

&lsquo;To be able to sit out and read your paper, even at home, and to forget for a moment the isolation in which we are living&#039;. Stock photo Expand

Close

&lsquo;To be able to sit out and read your paper, even at home, and to forget for a moment the isolation in which we are living&#039;. Stock photo

‘To be able to sit out and read your paper, even at home, and to forget for a moment the isolation in which we are living'. Stock photo

‘To be able to sit out and read your paper, even at home, and to forget for a moment the isolation in which we are living'. Stock photo

Two weeks of lockdown over; three weeks more to come - and even then, not even any vestige of a lifting of any of the strictures of the lockdown.

In three weeks' time, we will have the May bank holiday weekend. I remember so well it was Ruairí Quinn who, as the Labour Minister for Enterprise and Employment, brought in that May Day bank holiday weekend. He had told the unions that, if he found himself in a position of power, he would do so, and he very swiftly followed up on it.

That May Day holiday was already, at the time, in many countries like France and others in Europe, where the Socialist idea of a May break had been evident for years. So Ruairí Quinn brought in his May bank holiday weekend.