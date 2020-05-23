| 9.3°C Dublin

An election replay is now our most likely outcome

Sarah Carey

Prefer glorious defeat: Greens Neasa Hourigan, Catherine Martin, Marc Ó Cathasaigh, and Ossian Smyth. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Prefer glorious defeat: Greens Neasa Hourigan, Catherine Martin, Marc Ó Cathasaigh, and Ossian Smyth. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

You know when it's a draw at full-time and then you have a replay? The February election was a draw. There might be one more card to play in extra time, but honestly, I think we're heading for the replay.

It's not ideal but I don't see any problem holding an election with social distancing.

Lots of polling stations are schools - just spread the booths out over different rooms. Where traditional stations are too small, find new ones. How hard can it be?