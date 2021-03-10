Ambitious minister’s tour of nation makes no sense while building industry is closed

In a series of interviews before Christmas, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien assuredly announced his ambition to succeed Taoiseach Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil.

However, O’Brien also said he believes Martin should lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election. If he actually believes this, he would be among a very small group of Fianna Fáil TDs who do so.

O’Brien does have his supporters in Fianna Fáil, and his combative debating style in the Dáil and media has won him accolades. However, he does have some way to go if he is to mount a credible challenge to Jim O’Callaghan, the current favourite to lead the party when Martin steps down.

Michael McGrath is in with a shout, too, but most see him as more of the same. He is considered by some as overly cautious and lacking the spark needed to revive the party from the doldrums it finds itself in at present.

Read More

Then there’s Dara Calleary, who is emerging from his post-Golfgate hibernation, but colleagues wonder if he possesses the personal ambition to contest the leadership.

A dark horse may also emerge along the way. It would be interesting, for instance, if John McGuinness put his name forward. He is one of the most recognisable faces of Fianna Fáil given his work on various issues from banking scandals to Garda whistleblowers. Winning over the parliamentary party would be his issue.

But back to O’Brien, whose leadership credentials were on full display this week when he embarked on a nationwide tour to dish out €430m in urban regeneration grants.

The Department of Housing has been engulfed in bad news for years and it is understandable that the minister wanted to make the most of a positive announcement.

He also must have thought it won’t hurt his leadership ambitions to be seen announcing money alongside Fianna Fáil TDs, senators and councillors in the counties the money is designated for.

But the problem is the country is under Level 5 restrictions. The majority of the construction industry, which the minister publicly said would return to work on March 5, remains closed for business while he travels the country dishing out dollars and dimes for building work that cannot yet take place.

The rest of the population is confined to 5km of their homes and haven’t seen loved ones since Christmas, while O’Brien is posing for photographs with his fellow TDs and senators.

Billions of euro in Government grants and supports have been announced throughout the pandemic without the need for a ministerial road show to promote them.

Advice for ministers on staging events during Level 5 says they must “determine the appropriate means of communicating an initiative, announcement. etc. and whether a media engagement/press conference is appropriate”. The minister clearly deems his tour appropriate, as does Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who backed him.

The final leg of the regeneration jolly is in Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s home county of Cork where the two politicians are due to make a “major announcement”. Presumably more money for projects that can’t be built due to restrictions.

US President Joe Biden cancelled the annual St Patrick’s Day visit to Washington, which freed up some time for the Taoiseach next week. He will surely be delighted to witness the grand finale of O’Brien’s tour.