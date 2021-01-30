Amateur investors to lose big on firm’s overpriced assets

Here’s what you need to know about GameStop: it will end in tears.

The David vs Goliath stock market story has been fun and games for a few days now, as amateur retail investors have done battle with the mighty hedge funds, but the party is going to end. In fact, it’s probably already over.

Just as house flippers in 2006 were already underwater without knowing it, the bulk of the Reddit day traders who have piled into GameStop shares are going to lose money. It is a mathematical certainty.

We know this because nothing about GameStop the company supports the valuation of GameStop the stock. It’s a struggling video game retailer. That’s all. Nothing else.

When the market valued the company at less than $1.5bn (€1.24bn) a month ago, it might have been wrong. But it wasn’t 1,000pc wrong.

The only reason GameStop was able to achieve a market capitalisation of €25bn or more in recent days was because an internet flash mob decided to buy at all costs, bidding up the price to unsupportable levels.

To keep it there, more buyers will need to be found. Sound familiar? In Ireland we know from bitter experience that there is no such thing as limitless demand for overpriced assets.

And, like the Celtic Tiger housing market, this mania for loser shares was never what it seemed to be in the first place.

The share trading app Robinhood, which is the main platform for GameStop’s amateur backers, has pitched itself as an instrument of market democracy. That is superficially true insofar as Robinhood does what it says on the tin. But the 100pc mortgage was also democratic.

What’s really driving this is not a populist uprising against Wall Street oligarchs. On the contrary, much like the MAGA movement and QAnon, it’s a weaponised message-board culture of internet trolls who have turned the public markets into an absurd game. For the benefit of whoever is making the real money. Former Trump campaign adviser Steve “Burn It All Down” Bannon would be proud.

Consider this: yesterday it emerged that one of the main cheerleaders of the GameStop buying spree – known on Reddit as “Roaring Kitty” – is actually a certified financial adviser. Many of the biggest influencers among r/wallstreetbets 4.3m members have a suspiciously nuanced grasp of exotic investment strategies, as well as access to expensive Bloomberg terminals. Elon Musk, who implied support for the Reddit “short squeeze” on the hedge funds on Tuesday, is an avowed enemy of short-sellers. Indeed, short positions in Tesla’s stock have doubled this month.

So there are some people who might have an interest – personal, financial, psychological – in whipping up the little guy against the big guy.

The whole episode has raised the question of just how public should the public markets be. On the one hand, it is plain for all to see that the markets have, in the past, been catastrophically managed by the professionals.

On the other hand, the people in their democratic wisdom have turned the investment markets into a game of memes, where the prices of securities bear no relationship to any discernible economic value.

Sure, everyone enjoyed it when a few hedge funds took big losses after betting against GameStop. The members of the r/wallstreetbets have demonstrated that organised and motivated small investors can beat the professionals. Maybe the emperor has no clothes.

Now is when the empire strikes back.

Robinhood already restricted trading last week in certain shares, including GameStop, as the volumes being traded put too much of its own capital at risk.

Regulators are sure to take an interest in how trading strategies have been co-ordinated on message boards – something that no licenced Wall Street professional is permitted to do.

And let’s not forget: the big Wall Street banks own the clearing infrastructure for share trading. The plumbing belongs to them. When they are ready to flush, they won’t think twice.