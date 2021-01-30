| 5.6°C Dublin

Amateur investors to lose big on firm’s overpriced assets

Jon Ihle

Reddit day traders have piled money into shares of the video game retailer GameStop. Photo: Reuters Expand

Here’s what you need to know about GameStop: it will end in tears.

The David vs Goliath stock market story has been fun and games for a few days now, as amateur retail investors have done battle with the mighty hedge funds, but the party is going to end. In fact, it’s probably already over.

Just as house flippers in 2006 were already underwater without knowing it, the bulk of the Reddit day traders who have piled into GameStop shares are going to lose money. It is a mathematical certainty.

