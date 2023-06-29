Allison Pearson: Finally, America sees Harry and Meghan for what they are: workshy, whining and thoroughly entitled

After mining their personal grievances for content, Sussexes find privilege goes only so far in US

Hark! Is that a loud, dissonant crashing sound we hear coming from a certain mansion in Montecito? Could it be that sustainably sourced, eco-friendly crockery, yours for a very reasonable $250 a soup plate plus a donation to an indigenous cause of their choosing, is being hurled Chez Sussex? Imagine the aggrieved exchanges between Meghan and Harry as another deal falls apart amid harsh criticism from industry insiders: