| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

All we want for Christmas is a little bit of leniency – and chance to see the family

Target: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has set his sights on returning to Level 3 on December 1. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

Close

Target: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has set his sights on returning to Level 3 on December 1. Photo: Arthur Carron

Target: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has set his sights on returning to Level 3 on December 1. Photo: Arthur Carron

Target: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has set his sights on returning to Level 3 on December 1. Photo: Arthur Carron

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

The idea that law abiding members of the public will be expected to remain in their counties after six weeks of Government-imposed lockdown is laughable.

Level 3 restrictions under the Government’s defunct plan for living with the coronavirus does not permit inter-county travel. It also does not allow more than two households to meet under one roof.

There are strict rules for pubs and the Government has the power to insist only outside service can be provided.

Privacy