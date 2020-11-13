The idea that law abiding members of the public will be expected to remain in their counties after six weeks of Government-imposed lockdown is laughable.

Level 3 restrictions under the Government’s defunct plan for living with the coronavirus does not permit inter-county travel. It also does not allow more than two households to meet under one roof.

There are strict rules for pubs and the Government has the power to insist only outside service can be provided.

All religious services, apart from funerals or weddings, must be held online under too so you can say goodbye to midnight mass on Christmas Eve.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil on Wednesday his target since the start of lockdown was to return to Level 3 restrictions come December 1.

However, he added: “The data on that will inform whether we might look at certain sectors as well and might moderate that.”

Later that same evening, Fianna Fáil TDs and senators lined up at their weekly parliamentary party meeting to urge the Taoiseach to consider a more lenient approach to reopening the country than Level 3 after the second lockdown.

A central theme expressed at the meeting was that people are not going to be as obedient as they have been if they are not given some sliver of hope for the festive break.

Dublin South West TD John Lahart described a return to Level 3 restrictions after lockdown as “hugely demoralising” for the public after six weeks of lockdown and nine months of Government-imposed Covid regulations.

Micheál Martin is aware of this. He knows there will be huge backlash for the Government if the threat of €1,000 fines is still hanging over people as they drive to see their family during the Christmas break.

You can also be sure gardaí do not want to spend December 25 going from house to house handing out fines to homeowners as they dish out the turkey or when they are sitting down to watch Charlie and Chocolate Factory. The guards barely want to give out the fines in the first place so the last thing they will want to be do is stop cars crossing the M50 to check for wrapping paper before issuing Covid fines.

The trajectory of the figures for new cases, the 14-day incidence rate and the so called R number are all heading in the right direction.

The number of deaths has been significantly lower during the second lockdown thanks to the health service’s better understanding and preparedness for the outbreak.

Public anguish will feed into the Government’s decision making on the virus but they will also be led heavily by the medical experts on the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

We will never know if the Government was right to bow to Nphet, after throwing their toys out of the pram, before the second lockdown. We will never know if we could have lived with Level 3 restrictions and managed the increased cases by using private hospitals. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly still hasn’t outlined a plan there unfortunately.

But Nphet did win out and the Government will in two weeks once again be waiting with bated breath for direction from their public health overlords.

The Government is hoping to ease restrictions on household visits and inter-country travel for a short period in the lead up to Christmas. The hope is it will allow people make it home for a short break to see family and friends. It is unlikely they’ll be allowed go to the pub though.

Will this be enough of a Christmas present for all the hardship endured by the public? Micheál Martin will be hoping the festive cheer lasts into the New Year when restrictions inevitably return.