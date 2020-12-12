All the fun has gone out of writing about sex these days – nobody even complains any more

The good news for those of us who dabble in novels and short stories is the Bad Sex in Fiction award for 2020 has been cancelled.

The Literary Review has been giving out the award nobody wants to win for the last 30 years. The Review came to the conclusion the public had been “subjected to too many bad things this year to justify exposing it to bad sex as well”.

They could be right. I have been told of a book written in The Year of Covid that took 27 pages to describe three minutes of sex.

The decision by the Literary Review could be seen as a ban on dirty books or writing dirty bits in books. Writers are now petrified to write about sex for fear of winning The Literary Review award for the best bad-sex writing.

I think sex should be banned in books, even in times when everyone is in good form. Yours truly put a bit of filth in a book and the end result is the children cannot read it due to embarrassment on all sides. I was lucky I didn’t win the Bad Sex Award that year.

When I was a bairn, I used to put a tea towel over my grandmother’s eyes when the dirt came on the television. But it was clean dirt – a bit of kissing by James Bond and girls wearing bikinis. Raquel Welch only wore bits of furs in One Million Years B.C. and I censored it for Nana.

This was to spare her the shock, even though she must have had some passing knowledge of the subject seeing as Nana had eight kids.

Romance should also be banned. I have a friend and he is the best of songwriters and a brilliant word writer.

He was temporarily out of work and was forced to write romantic novels to pay the mortgage. My friend was a dab hand and could run off a romantic novel in a few weeks.

There is no sex in the romantic novel. Just romance. It’s like those old days, when a kiss or a bit of outside the geansaí was a big deal and people only had sex when they were married for at least two years.

I was often accused of being obsessed with sex by The Detractors. Well, have I news for you. Every man is obsessed with sex. Tis our cross to bear through life, and a heavy load it is.

Mrs 39 is a true-life, and true-to-life character, who often appears in these pages. “Mrs 39” is short for The Woman who hasn’t had Sex for 39 years. She has nothing to do with sex and should not be nominated in next year’s Literary Review awards.

There was a man who used to come into the nearby news agency. The righteous one told the proprietor, “in no uncertain terms”, to “put that filthy Irish Independent up on the top shelf where it belongs”.

The people who were against dirty writing spoke “in no uncertain terms” and addressed us as “look here my dear man”.

The next line was “let me tell you”. The one after that included “it’s a disgraceful state of affairs”.

I should remind the younger readers that there was a time when the top shelf was reserved for magazines containing pictures of naked women. Only basketball players and painters with stepladders got to read dirty books back then.

As I was saying, Mrs 39, the Novel may well be nominated for the 2021 Literary Review Bad Sex in Fiction award.

There have been many complaints to the bosses here over the Mrs 39 articles, and I use the usual defence that there is no sex in columns about a woman who hasn’t had sex for 39 years.

There was a time here when I warned the readers to stop reading, as there was sex coming on down the road. But that day is gone. I wouldn’t dream of stopping the reader as the online ads appear in between paragraphs. I never heard of a shopkeeper putting out a sign that read: “Do not buy our stuff. It’s dirty.” So there.

The fun is gone out of writing about sex. No-one takes any notice of sex. Not even online. There are no more “in no uncertain terms”. Writers need to suffer from either a real or imaginary persecution complex to give of their best.

So many of our great writers are miserable Irish childhood writers.

I had such a happy childhood. My dad, being a writer himself, should have known better. He never beat the living sh**te out of me, as was the custom of the day. I could have been a contender if I was miserable.

I have Thrills and Spills here on the bed. I do all my best work in bed. It’s where I write. Thrills and Spills is a superb horse racing book. Healy Racing did the incredibly brilliant photographs, with words from the always erudite Donn McClean.

There is no sex in Thrills and Spills, even though the title would suggest otherwise.

The other book I would recommend is Donal Ryan’s novel Strange Flowers. I had to read through the night as you would be afraid to go off to sleep in case something happened to one of Ryan’s characters.

The pub was a great source of lines for me until we had to close. I still get to hear some of the goings-on. It seems there are a good many who are doing without right now, due to fear of picking up Covid.

You would nearly get put in jail these days for taking off knickers or a mask, even for a short time.

Labour leader Alan Kelly had to apologise for taking off his mask momentarily while watching Manchester United lose to RB Leipzig in the Champions League. I would have preferred a blindfold to a mask. United were terrible.

There is no doubt that the lack of sex is a huge problem for both men and women right now. Yet we never hear a word about sex in the Dáil. Season one of the Dáil Report is all about potholes and so is every season after that.

If they spoke about sex in Leinster House, Netflix would be in like a shot. Sex is much more important than pot holes – in my opinion – but then again, I’m not in to cars or tractors.

The Literary Review Bad Sex prize will be back when enough people have received the vaccine.

Bad sex in the plot? Good sex in the denouement? Is writing bad sex even worse than having it?

Anyway, so what? Sure don’t we all know what is going to happen in the end.