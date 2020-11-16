All I want for Christmas is no festive pop

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' was voted most annoying Christmas song ever last year. Photo: PA

It's nowhere near Christmas Eve, babe, and already I’m sick to my holly bough of life in the drunk tank. It snuck in last Friday, creeping through the back door, that evil black sheep of the musical family – the first Christmas ditty of 2020.

It might be sacrilege to say it, but already I’m heartily sick and tired of New York and its frickin’ fairytale. For the next 40 days, we are condemned to a purgatory of melodious melancholy, where the all-too-familiar warbling of Shane MacGowan will be impossible to avoid. How I long to visit that eponymous drunk tank armed with a large sock of horse manure to stuff in his toothless gob.

But, hey, given that his Big Apple tune of alcoholic rambling nets him a reported €500,000 a year, it’s obvious which of us is actually living the fairytale.

From today onwards, there’s no hiding place from a tidal wave of blaring pap, swill and mush, assaulting our senses with their treacle-coated visions of a counterfeit Chrimbo.

Yes, there’s obviously a touch of the ‘Bah humbug!’ about me in this supposedly happy season – an annual reality to be endured until the last syrupy note is blown away in a St Stephen’s Day hail shower.

And I’m not the only one to suffer the torment of excessive ‘pah rum pum pum pum’ over the coming weeks. A friend who works the Christmas cosmetic counter in a large retail store admits that she often feels like ‘strangling an elf’ at the end of a shift, such is the deafening torture of the same songs over and over in an interminable loop of musical maltreatment.

But while there are many villainous ditties sent to persecute us in this yuletide penitentiary, one stands head and shoulders above all others: All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Huge is the only word for this Mariah Carey monster hit that was first released back in 1994.

Sugary and sickly sweet? No question – and driven deeper into the mainstream by its starring role in the Love, Actually movie, further guaranteeing its timeless status. In a 2019 UK poll, the British public voted it the No 1 most annoying Christmas song ever.

Clearly all they want is to never hear this saccharine schmaltz again.

Close on its tiresome heels at #2 is the Band-Aid hit, Do They Know It’s Christmas?, followed by Wizard’s irritating I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day. Filling the fourth and fifth slots are two melodic miscreants I could go to my grave without ever hearing again – Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody and Last Christmas by Wham!

Still, even a wannabe Scrooge such as I does have a soft spot for one particular uplifting December song. It was written in 1847 by a young Frenchman, Placide Cappeau, during a stormy coach journey between Dijon and Paris. Imagining what it would have been like to witness the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem, he called it Cantique de Noël – Song of Christmas.

A half century later the English version, entitled O Holy Night, was penned by an Irish American, John Sullivan Dwight, becoming the first song ever broadcast over the radio on Christmas Eve 1906. Over the years, I’ve shed a tear to its glorious soaring chorus in St Patrick’s on Fifth Avenue, Notre Dame in Paris and especially the Honan Chapel in UCC – a heartfelt theme never failing to remind me of the great good there is the world. At the end of this hard and wicked 2020, where so many have been lost to the whirlwind, the words of this noble composition speak to all of us.

‘Fall on your knees, oh hear the Angels’ voices/A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices/For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn’.