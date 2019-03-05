Alex White: Asking voters to give one of Dublin’s MEPs to Northern Ireland is misconceived

Mark Durkan is welcome as a candidate in the European Parliament election in Dublin. But his move to Fine Gael and the European Peoples Party is very regrettable. It signals an abandonment of social democracy and its political organisation, the Party of European Socialists.

Mark Durkan is welcome as a candidate in the European Parliament election in Dublin. But his move to Fine Gael and the European Peoples Party is very regrettable. It signals an abandonment of social democracy and its political organisation, the Party of European Socialists.

Durkan is an accomplished politician having been a MLA, MP, and leader of the SDLP. He and I know each other from our time together in student politics in the 1980s. He has every right to run for the European Parliament and I look forward to competing with him for the votes of Dubliners this May.

That said, the notion that those voters should be asked by Fine Gael essentially to allocate one of Dublin’s four seats to the North is mis-conceived.

Brexit, if it happens, will have a deeply adverse effect on the people of Northern Ireland, as it will on the citizens of this State. But the idea that a candidate would run for Dublin and seek to “represent” the North is bizarre. In what way could Mark Durkan or anyone else represent a constituency for which he has not been elected, and which would anyway no longer be part of the EU? He would have no constituents.

4/3/2019, Former SDLP leader, Mark Durkan, who will run for Fine Gael in the European Elections, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

As part justification for this move, it has been implied that the extra two seats for Ireland are somehow intended, even indirectly, to enfranchise the North in the European Parliament. This is completely untrue and very misleading. That it should be in any way endorsed by the Taoiseach is inexplicable.

The European Council decision of June 2018 made it abundantly clear that the allocation of additional seats (following the UK’s departure) was to be done on the principle of “degressive proportionality” based on population and demographic trends in the Member States.

There is no question of any Northern Ireland “premium” being accorded to this country in the re-allocation of UK seats.

In any event it would not be possible for the European Union to make provision for proxy representation in the Parliament of a region that is outside the territory of the Member States.

As acknowledged by the European Council in the same June 2018 decision, Article 10 of the Treaty on European Union provides that “the functioning of the Union is to be founded on representative democracy, with citizens being directly represented at Union level in the European Parliament…”

Northern Ireland remains a part of the United Kingdom and regrettably therefore it must leave the EU along with the UK. There is no constitutional means by which the citizens of Northern Ireland can be represented - directly or indirectly - in the European Parliament once the UK has left.

4/3/2019, former SDLP leader, Mark Durkan, who will run for Fine Gael in the European Elections, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Justifying the nomination of Mark Durkan, the Taoiseach has referenced his own statement in December 2017 that Irish citizens in the North “would not be left behind”. A collective sentiment on the part of the people of this State to uphold the interests of the people of the North is right and proper. But the Taoiseach wants the people of Dublin to vindicate this sentiment by voting Fine Gael.

In truth this is far less about the North than it is about seeking party political advantage.

All parties seek to maximise their position electorally. The nomination of Mark Durkan ostensibly is a gesture to the people of the North. In reality it is a poorly disguised pretext to pitch for two Fine Gael/EPP seats in Dublin.

The saddest aspect of it all is the fact that having worked within the Party of European Socialists throughout his career, Mark Durkan has now signed up to the conservative European People's Party – a group that offers a very different vision for Europe than the Party of European Socialists.

As we look forward to these elections it is clear that the true candidate for social democracy – for a “social democratic and labour party” – will not be the Fine Gael candidate, nor indeed the Fianna Fail candidate, despite their recent alliance with the SDLP. It will be the Labour candidate.

I look forward to carrying that banner in Dublin for the social democratic Labour Party.

Alex White is the Labour Party candidate for the European Parliament elections in Dublin

Online Editors