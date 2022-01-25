| 6.4°C Dublin

Albarn plays his songs, Taylor plays hers, and the watching public picks their favourite – my money’s on a Swift victory

Kevin E G Perry

Taylor Swift (PA) Expand

Given the current vogue for Nineties nostalgia, it was perhaps inevitable that 2022 would deliver a news story about a Britpop star involved in some needless musical beef.

Step forward Damon Albarn, frontman of Blur and Gorillaz, who has whipped the internet into a frenzy by baselessly accusing noted songwriter Taylor Swift of not writing her own songs.

