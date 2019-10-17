Alban Maginness: 'If DUP is thrown under the Boris bus, parliament still a big hurdle to clear'

Step into my parlour said the spider to the fly, 'tis the prettiest little parlour that ever you did spy. This cautionary nursery rhyme should remind the DUP that its dalliance with Boris in the parlour at Number 10 and its web of intrigue with the Tories may soon end in tears.

The columnist Newton Emerson has for a long time been wryly predicting the DUP being thrown under a bus by the Tories after its services are no longer required.

It may well be that time is near at hand and that it will be thrown under an infamous Boris bus, given the recent intensified negotiations with the European Union.

What was clear last week was that the DUP was prepared, in the interests of getting a deal done, to abandon its blood-red line about a regulatory divergence between the North and Britain, otherwise known in DUP-speak as a border down the Irish Sea.

The conventional wisdom was that the DUP was simply supporting a pretend deal devised by the Johnson government that was engineered to fail, so that it could blame Europe and be in a better position to move to a no-deal Brexit.

Whether or not that was true, this is certainly not the case now and it would seem from all the intelligence gleaned from leaks and other sources that the centre of discussions lies on making the controversial backstop a Northern Ireland-specific backstop.

In other words, the North will remain under the regulatory framework of the single market but also will remain within the customs union in some shape or form, but suitably camouflaged, as a sop to the Tory right and the DUP.

But any decisive role for the Assembly in all this is unacceptable to Brussels and Dublin, as it would give the DUP a veto over the backstop and would also time-limit the backstop to four-year reviews, which in practice negates the nature of the backstop as a permanent guarantee.

In any event such reviews would prove to be destabilising for business and investors in the North. Business loves a stable working environment so that it can plan for years ahead, but that would be absent with periodic four-year reviews of whether or not the North remains in the single market and the customs union.

In order to counter the point about the backstop being undemocratic, there is also discussion around the possibility of holding a Northern Ireland-only referendum.

The backstop has been deemed by the DUP and the Tories as undemocratic, but if approved by a local referendum, then the backstop would be deemed as having been democratically sanitised.

In August Tom Kelly, the former spin doctor for Tony Blair during the Good Friday Agreement negotiations, suggested such a way out of the whole debacle over the backstop.

Kelly's proposal makes a lot of sense, as a majority in favour would permit Boris Johnson to legitimately proceed on this basis alone. It could also scupper the opposition of the DUP, as it would have to accept the majority decision of the people.

Assuming that the Varadkar-Johnson pathway turns into an acceptable deal for both London and Brussels, then the big question will be whether there will be a majority for such a deal within the British Parliament.

What will Labour do? What will Remain MPs do when confronted with a deal that is acceptable to Europe but which means Brexit and an end to any lingering hope that they had of a second UK referendum and remaining in the EU? And what will the hardline Brexiteers do when they realise that the deal is a remake of Theresa May's deal with Europe in 2017?

Surprisingly, Boris may yet get a deal, but until the chaotic House of Commons approves it, we are still stuck in one awful mess.

Irish Independent