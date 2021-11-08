| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Alarmist media got the ‘failure’ narrative all wrong on Biden

Jennifer Rubin

US President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks after passage of an infrastructure bill at the White House in Washington. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Expand

Close

US President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks after passage of an infrastructure bill at the White House in Washington. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks after passage of an infrastructure bill at the White House in Washington. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks after passage of an infrastructure bill at the White House in Washington. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party had a much-needed great-news day on Friday, upsetting the favoured political media narrative.

Definitive predictions of doom went up in smoke, reminding us how the pack mentality that drives coverage often leads to a cringeworthy disconnect between headlines and reality.

Pundits on the right and left had spent a week insisting that the Democratic Party was in a death spiral, and that the popular Biden agenda was the source of the party’s woes. Then the ground shifted.

Most Watched

Privacy