Alarming number of coronavirus deaths in our hospitals rightly raises Nphet concerns

A significant issue is emerging in the fight against Covid-19 which is not getting a lot of attention.

For obvious reasons, no one would dare criticise our frontline healthcare workers who have risked their lives during the pandemic, while the rest of us cowered in the comfort of our homes.

We are indebted as a nation to the nurses, doctors and all other staff associated with our health service who have cared for us last year.

However, Nphet recently made some interesting observations about the rate of new infections and deaths in hospitals that require further analysis.

Read More

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on December 10, chief medical officer Tony Holohan, who chairs Nphet, noted there were 53 open coronavirus clusters in 21 acute hospitals.

He said the clusters had been linked to around 1,000 new cases and resulted in 63 people dying from Covid-19. Dr Holohan said there were “persistently high” rates of the virus among healthcare workers and in healthcare settings, which he said was leading to a “significant number of associated cases and deaths”.

He said “notwithstanding the exceptional commitment” shown by healthcare workers and managers, Nphet believes “further progress is required in the timelines and robustness of that response at local level”.

“Nphet emphasised that its concern should neither be interpreted as any criticism of those currently involved in the operation response nor as a request for them to improve the quality or quantity of their work, but rather underlines the importance of continued focus on optimising the overall system such that is the principles agreed by Nphet,” he added.

So, in a very polite way, Nphet is saying more can be done in our hospitals to stop the spread of the virus and the corresponding deaths.

It said the Health Service Executive (HSE) should set up a national outbreak control team to bring a “consistency of approach” to the management of outbreaks.

This team would also regularly report to Nphet.

Again, all very polite, but the clear message is that more can be done to keep people safe in hospitals.

In Nphet’s most recent letter, sent on December 28, one of the more startling pieces of data was the number of deaths linked to hospitals and nursing homes.

It said 101 people died last month due to Covid-19, and 33 of these deaths were associated with outbreaks in hospitals and a further 33 were linked to outbreaks in nursing homes.

To put that in context, there were 96 deaths linked to hospital outbreaks between August 8 and December 12.

Naturally, the number of deaths will increase with a rise in cases but a Health Department source described the situation in hospitals as a “real issue”.

Hospitals are hotbeds for the virus given that is where many people with the disease are taken.

But there are protocols in place to protect staff and patients and to lessen the chances of the virus spreading in a setting with many vulnerable people.

Nphet’s clear suggestion is that the current protocols for managing and preventing outbreaks in hospitals are not going far enough.

In the coming weeks it is not going to get any easier, as the two new strains of the virus put further pressure on our health service and especially on our already overworked healthcare workers.

Undoubtedly, learnings from the first wave of the virus have been taken on board by those involved in managing hospitals and nursing homes, as we hopefully move into the final phase of the pandemic.

With the vaccine now a reality, the public will be less understanding of high rates of deaths in our health system and the finger of blame will be pointed squarely at the Government.

The HSE did not respond to queries about what action it has taken since Nphet raised concerns about outbreaks in hospitals.