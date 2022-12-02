Alan Dukes' comment on people from the Border reveals a particularly Fine Gael partitionist mentality

Former Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes has rather crudely evoked the Troubles to speculate that people living along the Border are “more easily” prone to violence, a tendency that is “in their blood”.

Those of us who lived through those decades – generally speaking, the period in history beginning with the civil rights movement and ending with the Good Friday Agreement – are well aware that as a country Ireland was engulfed in years of inexcusable violence and bloodshed, the scars of which are still visible and felt today.

But to reach the conclusions Mr Dukes did in his capacity as chair of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IRBC) is to malign all the good people living along the Border, and particularly those on the northern side.

The problem with what he said in his contribution to the RTÉ documentary, Quinn Country, is there was little or no context, and it reveals a particularly Fine Gael partitionist mentality.

“They are living in communities… that have a long history of violence of different kinds and they will more easily turn to it than anybody else will,” he said in the final episode of the three-part documentary.

“I am not saying they are different animals than the rest of us, but whether they have Provo links or B-Special links… it’s something near to the way they think than it would be to somebody in south Tipperary.”

What Mr Dukes seems to forget is that from 1922 to 1969 – nearly half a century – people in the North lived in a dysfunctional society. Constituencies were gerrymandered, investment prevented from going “west of the Bann” to ensure the nationalist population was kept low by emigration and a particularly high Tory unionist class-dominated politics and business.

Yet there was little or no violence along the Border or elsewhere. The most violent event of that era was an IRA attack on Brookeborough RUC barracks in Co Fermanagh in 1957 led by Seán Garland from Dublin and, as the song tells us, abetted by “Seán South from Garryowen” in Co Limerick.

While in no way excusing or condoning any of the violence that ensued, this grossly unfair society was bound to build up “a head of steam”, which eventually exploded tragically in the wake of internment in 1971.

If there was one pre- occupation along the Border in the years before the Troubles, it was smuggling, which did give it a lawless flavour, but that is a far cry from extrapolating that “violence was in their blood”.

Mr Dukes also conveniently forgets that the political party he once led, Fine Gael, emerged from the violence of the War of Independence and the Civil War. He will be well aware of Ballyseedy (Co Kerry) where Free State soldiers strapped local republicans and former comrades to a landmine and blew them up.

The county he uses as an example of peaceful living, Tipperary, was also engulfed in violence by the events of that period.

The story that provoked his remarks presents us with a universal tragedy.

A brilliant and driven man – Seán Quinn in this case – built a business empire and a multi-billion euro fortune in a forgotten part of Ireland where nobody else would invest.

Why he threw it all away gambling on Anglo Irish Bank is a Shakespearean-style tragedy that is almost unfathomable, or can only be explained by the flaws of human nature.

Mr Dukes might have been better to speculate that loyalties run deep along the Border, and sometimes that loyalty can become corrupted.

It is right to condemn the violence and savagery against those whose task it was to run the Quinn Group, but wrong to blame the community or its people, simply because of where they live.

If history teaches us anything, as people in Ukraine are finding out today, it is that we are all defined by borders, but that does not make us all prone to banditry or violence.