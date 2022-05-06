| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

#AITA – I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve been a truly terrible person

Tanya Sweeney

On the chat platform reddit.com, people bring personal conundrums to a wider audience. Expand

Close

On the chat platform reddit.com, people bring personal conundrums to a wider audience.

On the chat platform reddit.com, people bring personal conundrums to a wider audience.

On the chat platform reddit.com, people bring personal conundrums to a wider audience.

Want to feel better about yourself? Confident that your moral compass is pointed in the right direction? May I introduce you to a very interesting corner of the internet: the ‘Am I The A**hole?’ community.

If you haven’t yet had the pleasure, here’s a quick intro. On the chat platform reddit.com, people take to a subreddit (online community) titled Am I The A**hole? (AITA) in which they bring personal conundrums to a wider audience. Mostly, these people want to relieve themselves of guilt after some wrongdoing. Other times, they fully believe themselves to be in the right. There’s not a soap opera in the land that can touch it. Among the more recent questions asked on the site are: “AITA for taking my friend to court after she kicked me out of her bridal party for cutting my hair?”; “AITA for putting jalapeños on my pizza so my girlfriend won’t eat it?”; “AITA for breaking up with him because of his job?”; “AITA for getting engaged a week before my sister’s wedding and wanting to use the family event to discuss my own plans?”; “AITA for working 100 hours a week and complaining about helping my wife with our newborn baby?” More recently, a man wondered if he was wrong to donate sperm to his asexual female friend, who is now pregnant with twins, and whether he should let his wife know.

Most Watched

Privacy