Ahakista: A shrine to the deceased of ‘Ireland's 9/11’

Manish Patel touches the name of his eldest brother Bipinkumar, on the Air India memorial in Ahakista, West Cork. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire

The waiter in charge of breakfast at the Bantry hotel was the kind of individual every restaurant across the country would kill for – efficient, courteous and with just the right word for everybody.

What activity do you suggest on a wet day, I asked, glancing at the dark clouds hovering across the bay. “Take a drive to Ahakista, it’s a special place,” he replied. An hour later, I discovered how right he was.

Far from the madding crowds, this picturesque coastal village set against a landscape of purple heather and yellow gorse dripping with early morning dew has become the focal point of two very different nations united by an event which changed the lives of thousands.