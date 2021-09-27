Ahakista: A shrine to the deceased of ‘Ireland's 9/11’

Premium
The waiter in charge of breakfast at the Bantry hotel was the kind of individual every restaurant across the country would kill for – efficient, courteous and with just the right word for everybody.
What activity do you suggest on a wet day, I asked, glancing at the dark clouds hovering across the bay. “Take a drive to Ahakista, it’s a special place,” he replied. An hour later, I discovered how right he was.
Far from the madding crowds, this picturesque coastal village set against a landscape of purple heather and yellow gorse dripping with early morning dew has become the focal point of two very different nations united by an event which changed the lives of thousands.
The Air India Memorial Garden marks a tragedy some have labelled ‘Ireland’s 9/11’.
On June 23, 1985, an Air India 747 carrying 329 people was blown apart by a terrorist bomb, leaving no survivors. The memorial has long become a pilgrimage site for Indian relatives who come to cast floral wreaths into the sea – a maritime connection with lives obliterated in an instant.
A sundial pinpointing the exact minute of the disaster sits beside a plinth bearing the names of the deceased.
An older man sweeping leaves remembered the first gathering at Ahakista: “We all did our best to be kind and help in any way we could. I will never forget the dignity of the Indian people, they were so grateful to us for any little thing we did to assist them.”
Through a shared tragedy, the cultural and geographical differences of two nations became one. Babu Turlapati, a Toronto accountant who lost both of his sons, created a bursary for the local school.
Mr Turlapati said: “The Irish hospitality is something we cannot forget in this lifetime. I don’t think we would have had this kind of support if the plane had fallen anywhere else in the world.”
Every year, the natural colours of West Cork are added to by the presence of Indian saris, cholis and bindis, blending into a landscape that has now become a precious corner of home.
In the shimmering light of early morning, relatives gather at the shoreline to gently push floating candles upon the turning tide.
“We come and look at the ocean, and hope perhaps they are looking back at us”.
Over the intervening years, hundreds of internet blogs and discussion groups dedicated to the disaster groups have sprung up – including a few lines from a girl called Ankita.
She writes: “I was 12 years old and I distinctly remember the news reader saying how rescuers had found a doll among the debris. I couldn’t sleep that night, and I felt a kind of pain for strangers like I had never felt before. I learnt empathy.”
Driving homewards from Ahakista that day, the threatening clouds gave way to a shimmering autumnal sun – and suddenly the world no longer looked so dark.