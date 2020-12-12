| 3.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

After years of bluster and hyperbole, Brexit is finally meeting harsh reality

Martina Devlin

 

Illustration by Graeme Keyes Expand

Close

Illustration by Graeme Keyes

Illustration by Graeme Keyes

Illustration by Graeme Keyes

Everyone has some inclination towards that consoling condition known as Having It Both Ways but Brexiteers have made an art form of it.

This week, Having It Both Ways finally went ‘mano a mano’ against the inflexible logic of finale. And people who voted Leave are now seeing what it looks like.

Nightmare before Christmas springs to mind. Tomorrow is billed as the defining day for trade talks between the UK and the EU – unless genuine progress is apparent, negotiations wind up after that.

Privacy