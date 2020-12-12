After years of bluster and hyperbole, Brexit is finally meeting harsh reality

Everyone has some inclination towards that consoling condition known as Having It Both Ways but Brexiteers have made an art form of it.

This week, Having It Both Ways finally went ‘mano a mano’ against the inflexible logic of finale. And people who voted Leave are now seeing what it looks like.

Nightmare before Christmas springs to mind. Tomorrow is billed as the defining day for trade talks between the UK and the EU – unless genuine progress is apparent, negotiations wind up after that.

Time limits have been broken so regularly during this process, it’s tempting to regard tomorrow’s deadline as yet another moveable feast. But time isn’t an infinite commodity. The European team says tomorrow is deal or no-deal day.

Reading the Brexit smoke signals, it’s safe to conclude that prospects are looking bleak, not least because the EU posted no-deal contingency plans on Thursday.

Goodwill has been exhausted, yet it will amount to the most appalling failure of politics if a deal isn’t pulled from the fire. Even now, we live in hope. “Over every mountain there is a path, although it may not be seen from the valley,” American poet Theodore Roethke reminds us.

At least the Border has been settled. Not because Britain saw sense over its Internal Market Bill – finally taken off the table – but because its politicians realised there’d be no trade deal with the US if it persisted with something which threatens the Good Friday Agreement. We have good reason to be grateful for an incoming Democrat administration.

So, a wet border was confirmed this week. And the North is unfastening from the rest of the United Kingdom.

There will be a border between Britain and Northern Ireland in the interests of ensuring none on the island of Ireland. The union is more frail today than at any time in the past century.

Recognising this reality, the usual suspects in political unionism went into fulmination overdrive on various platforms this week. But the DUP must take responsibility for the sea border: the party was powerbroker in Theresa May’s government, and voted down her plan to keep the North aligned to Britain.

Consider how this act of nationalism on Britain’s part – Brexit – is unravelling the union. Northern Ireland is being uncoupled, not by Irish nationalism but English nationalism.

Scotland is watching developments closely, preparing for another independence vote, and Welsh nationalists are talking openly about a border poll. The chances of one in Ireland have also increased.

Clearly, there were two possible places for a post-Brexit border: in the Irish Sea, or on the island of Ireland. The latter option broke the Good Friday Agreement, which only left the sea border – meaning regulatory checks on sea and not on land.

Despite being the Conservative and Unionist Party, the Tories have detached themselves from political unionism. It’s taken the Tories a while to read the runes, but finally they understand their only route to Brexit is by disengaging from Northern Ireland.

Members of the DUP can (and do) thunder about the Dublin Government to their hearts’ content, but it’s Westminster and not the Dáil which has visited this upon them.

I happened to be in Co Antrim on that sunny June day in 2016 when the Brexit result was announced, and encountered DUP politicians. They were aghast.

“We have to find a way out of this, it’s going to be impossible for farmers,” said one ashen-faced councillor.

The party advocated a Leave vote during the referendum in line with its default, no-surrender posturing – an illogical but not entirely surprising position when you consider Brexit convulsions were the echoes of empire. However, it never expected to win the day.

Contrarian thinking can be healthy, but in the case of Brexit it has been a damaging own-goal for the DUP, not least because it has put livelihoods at risk in the North.

In any event, no thanks to the DUP, the North effectively stays within the single market and customs union by retaining all EU rules regarding food and agricultural produce. It has special status even if there is no-deal, retaining tariff and quota-free access to the EU market. Furthermore, its citizens with Irish passports have EU citizenship rights.

Scotland’s political leaders are regarding this arrangement with raised eyebrows: so much for equality under the law in Britain.

A defensive Michael Gove tried to claim Scotland has the best of both worlds with a Scottish government plus representation in Westminster. But no one should be surprised if a court challenge to the North’s preferential treatment emerges from the ranks of the Scottish National Party.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson took himself off to Brussels to dine with Ursula von der Leyen in a last gasp at making progress. The trademark Boris bluster was subdued in the aftermath. Fisheries remain the eternal row, along with the level playing field for fair business competition, and how a deal will be policed.

There is spin still, of course. Old habits, etc. For example, he has told British business and the public to prepare for the possibility of an “Australia-style” agreement with the EU. Translation: it’s a World Trade Organisation deal, meaning tariffs, quotas and customs checks. He might as well call it a Mongolia-style deal. Australia simply sounds more palatable. In truth, that’s a no-deal Brexit.

And another thing. How many Australian products are to be found in the average household in Britain, or Ireland for that matter? Virtually none.

I hunted along my own shelves and found one: a bottle of Aussie ‘happy like a roo’ shampoo. Closer inspection of the label revealed it was made in Weybridge, Surrey.

The reason Britain and Australia don’t do a great deal of trade is because Australia is so far away. Proximity eases the wheels of commerce.

Malcolm Turnbull, Australia’s former premier, this week warned: “There are very big barriers to Australian exports of agricultural products…So, you know, be careful what you wish for. Australia’s relationship with the EU is not one from a trade point of view that I think Britain would want, frankly.” The Australian government is currently pressing for a free trade agreement with the EU.

Almost nothing pledged about easy-peasy trade deals in the hyperbole of the early days has materialised.

British sovereignty has been a constant Brexiteer refrain, but taking back control doesn’t look particularly enabling.

This week, Honda was forced to halt production temporarily at a major plant in England over parts shortages due to congestion at ports. And on Thursday, the Financial Times carried a grim warning that most Britons will be barred from entering EU countries after December 31 because of pandemic safety rules.

The Brexit referendum date was set in February 2016, meaning Brexiting has dragged on for almost four years. The process is currently on its third Taoiseach, third British prime minister, and second European Commission President.

But here’s a thought. For good or ill, is an end finally in sight?