After the Government voted down a motion last night – what is going on with student nurses pay?

On Thursday night, the Government voted against a motion to pay student nurses and midwives €14 per hour by 77 votes to 72.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party all voted against a plan to reinstate the same rate of pay that student nurses were briefly given at the start of the pandemic.

There have been around 4,000 student nurses working in the health service during Covid-19. In Ireland, student nurses and midwives are not paid for clinical placements during their first three years and can only receive an allowance of €50 per week. In fourth year, student nurses remain unpaid for the first three months of their clinical placement. For the final 36 weeks of their placement, fourth-year student nurses are paid €9.48 per hour.