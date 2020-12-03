After the Government voted down a motion last night – what is going on with student nurses pay?

| 3.3°C Dublin
On Thursday night, the Government voted against a motion to pay student nurses and midwives €14 per hour by 77 votes to 72.
Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party all voted against a plan to reinstate the same rate of pay that student nurses were briefly given at the start of the pandemic.
There have been around 4,000 student nurses working in the health service during Covid-19. In Ireland, student nurses and midwives are not paid for clinical placements during their first three years and can only receive an allowance of €50 per week. In fourth year, student nurses remain unpaid for the first three months of their clinical placement. For the final 36 weeks of their placement, fourth-year student nurses are paid €9.48 per hour.
When Covid-19 first hit Ireland, the health service experienced unprecedented strain. The absentee rate for nurses and midwives was around 9pc, and staff didn’t have the time or resources to supervise and teach students. Students were offered temporary contracts as healthcare assistants to help cope with the healthcare emergency and massive staff shortages. For this, students were temporarily paid €14 per hour. They were not allowed to take second jobs.
That temporary offer was then withdrawn. A motion put forward by Solidarity – People Before Profit (PBP) would have restored the pay of €14 for student nurses and midwives, but it was defeated. The same motion would also have ended the €3,000-€7,500 fees due to be paid by student nurses.
Those arguing in favour of paying student nurses have pointed out that they are still facing the high risks of working on the Covid-19 frontline. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said that they are “effectively being asked to work as staff for no pay”.
While rejecting calls to pay nurses, the Government has claimed that things are different now to when they were in March. It said that strain on hospitals and the number of Covid-19 patients are lower. It also said that the absentee rate for nurses and midwives is down to 5.6pc from 9pc, and claimed that staff who supervise students’ placements are still at work. Junior Health Minister Anne Rabbitte said the Government had carried out a review of accommodation and travel allowances for student nurses which Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was considering.
But unions and opposition politicians have pointed out that the State should be paying student nurses and midwives anyway, regardless of the pandemic. Mick Barry, the Solidarity TD who put forward the motion, told the Dáil on Wednesday night that student nurses and midwives are paid more than €15 per hour in Australia, while in Canada the pay is more than €12 per hour.
Ireland loses a lot of trained nurses and midwives to jobs abroad. While the Government has said that this is because of the quality of Ireland’s fourth-year degree programme, others have suggested that nurses would rather stay in Ireland but are too burnt out. A 2018 survey by the INMO found that over 70pc of final-year nursing students were considering leaving the country, and 60pc were considering working in private healthcare rather than for the HSE.
