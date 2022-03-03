After losing $126bn in the first week of war, are the oligarchs turning on Russia’s new tsar?

It is a sure sign that all is not well in the court of Vladimir Putin when some of the country's more prominent oligarchs dare to question the wisdom of his decision to invade Ukraine.

The relationship between Mr Putin and the cluster of billionaire businessmen who control a significant proportion of the country's wealth has, historically, been conducted on a transactional basis.

In return for not involving themselves in the Russian autocrat's political agenda, the oligarchs are, by and large, allowed to pursue their commercial interests without undue interference from the Kremlin.

Thus, high-profile oligarchs of the ilk of Roman Abramovich, the multi-billionaire owner of Chelsea football club (now up for sale), who previously served as governor of the remote Russian region of Chukotka, have been able to carry on generating wealth, confident in the knowledge that they have the Kremlin's backing.

This elite group, though, is also well aware of the risks they run if they are foolhardy enough to involve themselves in Russian politics.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who was believed at one point to be the country's wealthiest man, discovered this to his cost when he made the mistake of taking Mr Putin to task over rampant corruption in the highest echelons of the Russian government.

Back in the summer of 2001, when I first met Mr Khodorkovsky in Moscow, he came across as a friendly and energetic individual who had a genuine interest in promoting Russian democracy.

When I subsequently saw him again at the end of last year, he seemed nervous and introverted, wary of making eye contact, presumably the result of the years he spent in a remote Russian penal colony for daring to challenge Mr Putin's regime.

Other oligarchs who have crossed swords with Russia's megalomaniacal leader have not been so lucky.

Boris Berezovsky, a former business associate of Mr Abramovich who fled to London after becoming a vocal critic of Mr Putin, was found dead in mysterious circumstances at his Berkshire home in 2013 – a death his supporters still insist was the work of Russian security agents.

Given the very well-documented perils of crossing Mr Putin, therefore, it has been surprising to see prominent Russian oligarchs appearing to take issue with his decision to invade Ukraine.

By far the most high-profile oligarch to break ranks has been Mikhail Fridman, one of Russia's richest men, who was born in the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

In a letter to his staff, he wrote: "I am deeply attached to Ukrainian and Russian peoples and see the current conflict as a tragedy for them both." He declined to comment further, saying that to do so would place his employees in Russia and Ukraine at risk.

Mr Khodorkovsky, who has mainly kept his silence since being released in 2013, showed no such reticence in a rare public appearance, denouncing the Russian leader as a "madman", insisting: "We are not dealing with a sane person."

Even Mr Abramovich, long regarded in Western circles as a Putin loyalist, may not be all that happy with the situation in Ukraine – although it was his daughter Sofia who posted an anti-Putin meme on social media.

If Mr Abramovich has not directly criticised the Kremlin over Ukraine, his prominent position has seen him undertaking an unofficial mediation role.

A supporter of the campaign against anti-Semitism, Mr Abramovich reportedly enjoys the trust of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, some of whose Jewish ancestors were murdered in the Holocaust.

In a week when Russian forces saw fit to bomb the site of Kyiv's Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, which marks where the Nazis massacred 34,000 Jews, Mr Abramovich's spokesman confirmed that he was asked by Ukraine for his help in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been attempting to do so.

While Mr Putin still shows no inclination to pull back from his murderous assault on Ukraine, Mr Abramovich's quiet diplomacy suggests that, at least as far as some Russian oligarchs are concerned, they have more to offer than simply helping to prop up Mr Putin's tyrannical regime – a consideration Western leaders might want to take into account as they weigh their next round of Russian sanctions.

With their vast wealth and close ties to the Kremlin, Russia's army of oligarchs is an obvious target as the West seeks – quite justifiably – to inflict maximum damage on Russia for its unprovoked assault on Ukraine.

This, according to Forbes, has led Russia's 116 billionaires to lose more than $126 billion between them since the conflict began - losses that will undoubtedly cause many oligarchs to question their unwavering loyalty to the Kremlin.

Certainly, with their country facing financial ruin, the oligarchs are better placed than most Russians to ask, either openly or in private, whether Russia's interests continue to be best served by having Mr Putin remain in power.