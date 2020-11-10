| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

After all the noise, fury and Trump barbs, the troops back ‘Sleepy Leo’

Senan Molony

Dáil sketch

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald 'refused to make any concession'. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald 'refused to make any concession'. Photo: PA

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald 'refused to make any concession'. Photo: PA

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald 'refused to make any concession'. Photo: PA

MARY Lou was standing her ground. Going nowhere. Refusing to make any concession in her speech. She was a Downright Grump.

The political outcome last week, in which the Tánaiste went before his peers, had not produced the right result. The whole thing had been rigged – Sleepy Leo making an absent-minded mistake, as if anyone at all believed that whole projection.

They were stealing away the truth from under our noses.

Privacy