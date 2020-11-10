MARY Lou was standing her ground. Going nowhere. Refusing to make any concession in her speech. She was a Downright Grump.

The political outcome last week, in which the Tánaiste went before his peers, had not produced the right result. The whole thing had been rigged – Sleepy Leo making an absent-minded mistake, as if anyone at all believed that whole projection.

They were stealing away the truth from under our noses.

Hence the need for Sinn Féin to formally express no confidence, both in that process and in the man personally.

Mary Lou was firm and unyielding. She had won the argument a week ago and deserved to have that recognised by all.

There had undoubtedly been shenanigans and it was just a matter of someone finding out more and proving it, but in the meantime she was sure she had right on her side.

Sinn Féin then went about their version of Rudi Giuiliani’s ‘Four Seasons total landscaping’ press conference, raking up this and that, sticking a fork repeatedly in the Government, and flinging mud about as they dug for answers.

And the Government did much the same, surveying the Four Green Fields landscape of the late last century, pointing to disturbed ground while rotovating stones violently towards the Opposition, and making very free with the manure.

Simon Harris spoke of Sinn Féin “sowing seeds of division” – and then told their TDs that after a week which brought the rejection of Trumpism, “don’t you dare bring it up again”.

Mary Lou was definitely being handed scars and stripes, while her party ethos was portrayed as the stark opposite of liberty.

Heather Humphreys went woman-to-woman. “You even had Donald Trump himself at one of your gold-plate dinners in America,” she told the Sinn Féin leader. And went further: “You have introduced a Trump-like nastiness to Irish political discourse. And then, when somebody speaks out your social media army mobilises. Whether it’s a politician, a journalist, or a member of the public, they’re all subjected to abuse.”

They were all piling on, accusing Sinn Féin of piling on – with more pointed social media barbs from the Government side than even the world’s most famous Orangeman could ever hope to tweet.

They tried to trump and gazump each other – Fine Gael’s Martin Heydon referred to Sinn Féin’s mean and Trump-like populism before suggesting Mary Lou’s party could only be envious of the amount of votes the US incumbent managed to accumulate.

Nobody mentioned Village magazine, ignoring all the personalities and details of the squalid spat that led to Leo’s leak in the first place.

“No amount of insults of innuendo or mudslinging by Fine Gael can alter the facts,” said Mary Lou nobly. “Leo Varadkar, while he was Taoiseach, leaked confidential Government information to his friend.”

True, but it sounded like a broken record when we’ve heard it so much we’re almost past caring.

The man who had waited patiently throughout all the noise and fury then climbed wearily to his feet, all sorrow after the anger, a democrat at heart. Leo was a watering can of all the right words. Inspired, they trooped off to express confidence.

And every last vote counted.