On the 95th floor of his Menlo Park tower, Mark Zuckerberg spits out a mouthful of coffee. He has just received word of the Irish Government's new heavyweight Online Safety Commissioner proposal.

Adrian Weckler: 'Tech giants won't be too worried yet, but online tsar could be just the start'

"Dammit," he hisses, picking up the phone. "Get me Sheryl. We're in trouble here."

Nah, just joking.

Privately, it seems that the social media firms are pretty happy with the cut of the newly announced safety tsar.

Because what is now clear is that this will be no Helen Dixon. There'll be no €20m fines or consultations on new products to make sure they make the Irish regulatory grade. Instead there'll be some sort of 'safety code'.

This will tell Facebook, Google and Twitter that "content" which is "seriously threatening, seriously intimidating, seriously harassing or seriously humiliating" won't be allowed.

Other than the word 'serious', there isn't much more detail.

Presumably an effort will be made to add clarity in the actual legislation, expected later this year or in 2020.

But for the moment, no one in Government is really quite sure how exactly things will change.

For example, if the companies say their systems are just fine the way they are, what will the new commissioner base his or her suggested alterations on? Will a commissioner essentially end up as a 'Liveline' rep for aggrieved parents?

A consultation period with the industry is now under way on the whole thing. But early indications are that the big players are taking it utterly in their stride. To them, this looks like an advanced form of community relations, a chance to strengthen formal working arrangements with key institutional players.

They'll probably be screamed at less when the next online scandal hits, because undoubtedly some of the heat will now fall on the new commissioner.

Does this mean the whole thing is a con? No. The new body will have some real powers. The leeway to issue 'administrative' fines (which means it doesn't have to go to a court to do it) is genuinely significant, even if such fines are likely to be small in comparison with a fully powered regulatory agency such as Ireland's Data Protection Commission.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton repeatedly compared the Irish plan to Australia's e-commissioner, which can fine firms up to €312,400, about 20 minutes' income for most of the companies in question.

The Government is also referring to the commissioner's prerogative of sparking criminal prosecutions against platforms and companies that refuse to co-operate with the Online Safety Commissioner.

However, this is quite a high hurdle. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Mr Bruton said more than once that in Australia, no actions against big tech firms have needed to be taken.

Does the job specification, as articulated so far, meet Minister Bruton's remarks that the era of self-regulation is over for firms like Facebook?

Not quite. Some 99pc of the processes and judgment calls on what sort of content is allowed, or how far it may travel online, will still be completely under the guidance and control of the big online platforms.

Some of the biggest controversies, such as whether far-right activists like Tommy Robinson get to keep a Twitter, YouTube, Facebook or Instagram account, will still be made by the company. And the resources allocated to this new commissioner will likely be modest. It may not be possible for them to deal with that much on an immediate basis.

So on a scale of 'damp squib' to 'ball-busting enforcer', where does this Online Safety Commissioner stand?

Somewhere in the middle.

To those who shriek that social media companies (and maybe the internet itself) are congenitally evil, it will be a massive letdown. But for those who have been looking for progress, it may represent an early stage model of regulation to be strengthened in time.

