Adrian Weckler: As Meta sheds a third of its Irish workers, is our Big Tech golden goose cooked?
Adrian Weckler
At any time, 840 jobs cut from a 3,000-person operation would be worrying. But when it’s Meta – a bellwether tech giant that is often held up as a symbol of Ireland’s industrial relevance – it asks us to hold a mirror up to ourselves.
Latest Comment
Janet Daley: What on earth was he thinking? Ron DeSantis just looks like an amateur
Anne Atkins: Have some sympathy for Sophie Wessex – she’ll be haunted forever by pensioner’s death in coronation motorcade crash
Ahmed Baba: DeSantis’s glitchy 2024 launch shows he could be more dangerous than Donald Trump
Ellen Coyne: Breastfeeding isn’t an option for many women so excluding formula from supermarket discounts is unfair
Gerard O’Regan: Patrick Kielty will have to venture into shadows on ‘Late Late’
Tanya Sweeney: Repeal the 8th victory was momentous — but the fight is far from over
Lisa Jarvis: If TikTok and Instagram are no great risk to children, shouldn’t firms have to prove it?
Mary McCarthy: Cerebral palsy care in Ireland is about to benefit from a remarkable step forward
Roslyn Dee: Pesky electric scooters are sorely trying Parisians’ patience
Senan Molony: Instead of tax cuts, Fine Gael could pay back the money it took from pension pots after the crash
Top Stories
Radio review: You don’t expect 75-year-olds to be like Pat Kenny, anchoring a daily current affairs show while looking like James Bond
‘I have more fun now than I ever did before’: 50 and 60-year-olds share the best things about getting older
EXCLUSIVE | Avant Money becomes first lender to cut its mortgage rates and is now letting borrowers fix for life
Most Read | ‘I asked my mum if she ever loved me and she said, ‘Of course... I just loved gear more’’
Latest NewsMore
Jay-Z and Beyonce buy California's most expensive home for $200 million
Rishi Sunak says racy Jilly Cooper novels offer him ‘escapism’
Simon Coveney says Facebook owner Meta job cuts not a reflection on Irish economy
LATEST | Madeleine McCann: Key suspect visited reservoir ‘days after disappearance’
Tina Turner surprising Oprah Winfrey for her 50th birthday goes viral following singer's death at 83
Janet Daley: What on earth was he thinking? Ron DeSantis just looks like an amateur
Only one in 10 adults prefer religious bodies providing education as three in five prefer multi-denominational
Tottenham identify Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou as new priority for manager after Arne Slot opts out
Nervous consumers save more as cushion against rising prices
Chris Packham wins libel claim over ‘tiger fraud’ allegations