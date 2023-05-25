Adrian Weckler: As Meta sheds a third of its Irish workers, is our Big Tech golden goose cooked?

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Bloomberg

Adrian Weckler

At any time, 840 jobs cut from a 3,000-person operation would be worrying. But when it’s Meta – a bellwether tech giant that is often held up as a symbol of Ireland’s industrial relevance – it asks us to hold a mirror up to ourselves.