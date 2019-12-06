Adrian Conway: ''Greening' of cities can help us adapt to reality of more rain from climate change'

Among the warnings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in its UN report was that extreme flooding, the likes of which would have occurred only once a century, is likely to occur once a year by 2050. Already people in Ireland are experiencing this change in rainfall and it is having an impact on the infrastructure in our cities.

The average rainfall in Dublin for November is usually 76.4mm, but last month saw an average rainfall of 148.8mm, more than double the average.

Downpours are also becoming more intense. During one 15-minute period on July 30, up to 17mm of rain was recorded, which, according to Met Éireann, was over half the total amount of rainfall for the month of July in the previous year. This rainfall pattern is far more reminiscent of southern Europe than of Ireland with our 'soft rain', which is usually longer term and of lower intensity.

Untreated wastewater has overflowed into Dublin Bay over 100 times since 2015, resulting in the prohibition of bathing on eight beaches in Dublin.

The reason for these increasingly frequent and intense rainfall events in north-west Europe, including Ireland, is due to global warming arising from climate change because a warmer atmosphere can store more water. This is not new - recent research from the international science journal 'Nature' has concluded that this has been developing over the past 50 years.

The impact of these changed rainfall patterns is significantly greater in urban areas due to our practice of using hard impermeable surfaces throughout the area. More than 50pc of the water falling as rain runs off these surfaces as opposed to around 10pc in a rural area.

So if we can't stop or reverse this change in weather patterns, what can we do to limit the damaging impact? The answer lies in our ability to 'adapt' the way we live and design our urban areas to accommodate the new weather patterns.

Our current approach to the design of urban areas sees this surface water as a 'nuisance' or 'waste' and the aim is to get it off the surface and into the drains and sewers as quickly as possible. As the intensity of rainfall increases and the capacity of the infrastructure to take this water away is fixed, the results are predictable - widespread flooding of streets and basements and the overflowing of sewers and sewage treatment plants. This is particularly acute in cities and towns where the sewer system is "combined", that is it caters for both rainwater and sewage. Overflows from that system have negative impacts both on the environment and amenity uses such as swimming.

A further and less obvious impact is that, even if surface water is disposed of separately, this will lead to pollution of our rivers and streams. This is because the quality of run-off from urban areas is poor as it contains pollutants such as rubber from car tyres, petrol and human waste.

Dublin City Council recently published its Climate Change Action Plan 2019 to 2024. While much of the focus of climate change is on reducing outputs of carbon and greenhouse gases, the fact is that the impact of climate change is already here and will continue for the foreseeable future, regardless of these necessary carbon reduction measures. We must, therefore, adapt to this reality. There are other measures we can implement to help us adapt to living with climate change, many of which are outlined in our plan.

We can't change the increased frequency and intensity of rainfall, but we can seek to reduce the impact on our urban areas by seeking to mimic, as far as possible, the manner in which greenfield areas can deal with the same rainfall.

For some years now, local authorities have been focusing their efforts on reducing downstream flooding from excess surface water run-off using hard engineering solutions such as larger pipes and underground storage tanks with flow control devices. Such approaches are generally expensive and difficult to maintain in the long run.

But we can use 'green infrastructure' or 'nature-based solutions' integrated into all urban design. The Dublin City Council Climate Change Action Plan incorporates such measures under 'flood resilience' and 'nature-based solutions'.

The approach is relatively simple - the rainwater is allowed to run into green and planted areas which in turn store and filter the rainwater before it enters the drainage system. This will result in reduced downstream flooding, as well as improving the quality of the water entering the surface water piped network, thus reducing pollution.

Many other cities in Europe and America already use this approach. There are, therefore, many tried and tested solutions available that are appropriate to our climate.

The "greening" of our urban spaces, if designed correctly, will reduce the effects of climate change as well as enhancing the quality of life of those of us using these urban areas, increasing biodiversity and reducing noise and air pollution.

Adrian Conway is executive manager of Dublin City Council

Irish Independent