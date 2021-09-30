| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Adele was beautiful then and is beautiful now – but I miss the old her

Tanya Sweeney

Adele with her boyfriend Rich Paul. Photo: Instagram Expand
Rebel Wilson posted slimmed-down pictures of herself on Instagram. Photo: Instagram Expand
J. Michael Straczynski is reviving Babylon 5. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Adele with her boyfriend Rich Paul. Photo: Instagram

Adele with her boyfriend Rich Paul. Photo: Instagram

Rebel Wilson posted slimmed-down pictures of herself on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

Rebel Wilson posted slimmed-down pictures of herself on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

J. Michael Straczynski is reviving Babylon 5. Photo: Getty Images

J. Michael Straczynski is reviving Babylon 5. Photo: Getty Images

/

Adele with her boyfriend Rich Paul. Photo: Instagram

Reportedly gearing up for a long-awaited comeback, Adele went ‘Instagram official’ with her new boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, over the weekend.

The dreamy black and white photo posted to the photo-sharing site is #couplegoals, but it’s also hard to shake the niggling feeling that Adele looks just like any number of Hollywood beauties now: Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Kate Winslet, Katy Perry, Sarah Paulson.

First things first: she was beautiful then and she is beautiful now. If Adele is living her best life, professionally and personally, well that’s great.

Most Watched

Privacy