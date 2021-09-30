Adele was beautiful then and is beautiful now – but I miss the old her

Reportedly gearing up for a long-awaited comeback, Adele went ‘Instagram official’ with her new boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, over the weekend.

The dreamy black and white photo posted to the photo-sharing site is #couplegoals, but it’s also hard to shake the niggling feeling that Adele looks just like any number of Hollywood beauties now: Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Kate Winslet, Katy Perry, Sarah Paulson.

First things first: she was beautiful then and she is beautiful now. If Adele is living her best life, professionally and personally, well that’s great.

I’m just going to say it: I miss the old Adele: the Adele who left the standard-issue pop gunslingers in the dust; the old Adele, who looked like she’d much prefer cans in the park to Pilates; the old Adele, whose buttery highlights and bounteous curves were somehow central to her alluring package; the Adele, whose girl-next-door appeal and relatability fed into her music and made it all the more powerful and impactful.

I see older pictures of the singer and I see a brilliant character, with guts, guile and enough talent to withstand the ludicrous physical demands made on popstars. Would this new Adele burp onstage, post-burger, just as she did during her Glastonbury headliner? Would she give ‘the suits’ two fingers at the Brits for cutting off her speech?

Of course, whatever size Adele is shouldn’t be mine or anyone else’s business in an ideal world. If someone wants to lose 7st, it would be something that is fine, albeit not worthy of wave upon wave of congratulations. And in a way, I wish we weren’t talking about this at all, and that the world remained focused on Adele’s talent, rather than her appearance. But hear me out.

Earlier this month, a video of an X-Factor hopeful resurfaced on social media. The contestant in question, Samantha, cancelled her Barbados honeymoon to seize her chance at stardom. Samantha was pretty, talented, amiable, a size 14, tops. And the judging panel — Louis Walsh, Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne — couldn’t get past something, and wouldn’t let Samantha sing past two lines.

“I think you should have gone on your honeymoon,” said Walsh. “You sound good, but you look like a shopgirl,” Cowell added. “It’s something that can be worked on,” Samantha offered hopefully. “Well, it’s a lot of work,” Cowell retorted. “I know what you’re saying, I’m overweight. I’m working on it,” Samantha added, in a moment that feels like a woman ceding more of herself than she needs to.

“I’m going to give her a yes because I want to see what she’s willing to do,” Cowell says, presumably to test her mettle and ambition by way of a potential eating disorder. At the time, this was all perfectly acceptable to say on national TV.

In the pre-Adele world, popstars came in one form: as close to the Western bodily ideal as humanly possible.

The value, the impact and the lasting legacy that the pre-weight-loss Adele brought to the music business, and the wider world, can’t be overstated.

Rebel Wilson posted slimmed-down pictures of herself on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

Rebel Wilson posted slimmed-down pictures of herself on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

Another newly slimmed-down celebrity began trending this week too. “It’s never too late to improve yourself,” Rebel Wilson posted on Instagram. “To improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony.”

She’s absolutely right, of course, and a small part of me hopes Wilson did undergo a body transformation for her own reasons, and not because there’s a wider world, and a brutally misogynistic industry out there, that demanded it of her.

I pity McGinley’s Twitter trolls

Trolls are nothing new on the internet, but a troll who posted on Andrew McGinley’s Conor’s Clips Twitter page took my breath away this week.

McGinley set up the page after his three young children — Conor (9), Daragh (7) and Carla (3) — died in January last year. They were killed by their mother Deirdre Morley, who was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity earlier this year.

McGinley has kept up the page as a way to keep his children’s memories alive, and presumably as a means of coping. “You should have looked after your wife,” one person tweeted.

This person’s account was subsequently suspended after it was found to violate the social media company’s rules, but still, it got me thinking.

To a point, I get why most people post negative stuff online. People do it out of jealousy, or because they see it as a form of ‘debate’.

There is also no shortage of ‘I’m telling it like it is, unlike everyone else’ chancers online too. I’ve been trying to get my head around what would prompt a person to even think this way about such an unfathomable tragedy.

Not just that, but what would make a person type this, then post it online, then direct it for the attention of a man still on his knees with pure, raw suffering.

We are told to ignore trolls, to not feed their need for attention, but I’ve been thinking a lot about people who do this, and how sad, long, lonely and dysfunctional their own lives might be. There’s much to pity.

J. Michael Straczynski is reviving Babylon 5. Photo: Getty Images

J. Michael Straczynski is reviving Babylon 5. Photo: Getty Images

Time to give reboots the boot

The latest long-dead show to get the Hollywood kiss of life is Babylon 5; original creator J. Michael Straczynski promises to “push the television medium to the edge of what’s possible” in the show’s retread.

I can’t help but feel that Straczynski already had his chance to do some medium-pushing, as has anyone who already enjoyed a successful show.

But if breaking boundaries is so cool and important, can we put the trend of dredging up old successful projects firmly to bed and allow some new blood, new ideas and new concepts into the business?

Surely it’s someone else’s turn to have a go now?