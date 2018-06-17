Addictive Fortnite fad is so much more than the latest craze for young children
We might dismiss Fortnite as just another trend, but this game is no fidget spinner, writes Sarah Caden
Have you seen a kid do the Floss yet? Even the kids who aren't playing Fortnite, where it originated, are doing this dance which, if you think about it too much, seems to be about flossing your crotch.
These kids have picked it up from the kids who are playing Fortnite and, as the child I first saw Flossing told me, in that Southern California drawl a lot of them have now: everyone in her class is obsessed with Fortnite.
The boys, in particular, are obsessed, apparently, contacting each other via the game and playing in linked groups until late on school nights, then talking about little else the next day. This child is in second class. She's eight.