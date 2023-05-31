Adam Lashinsky: As Elizabeth Holmes heads to jail, has Silicon Valley learned anything?
Adam LashinskyWashington Post
Elizabeth Holmes tried finding a workaround, but the disgraced Silicon Valley entrepreneur was finally reporting to prison yesterday. Silicon Valley, for its part, has barely paused to notice.
Latest Comment
Ellen Coyne: The darkest nightmare a mind could conjure – report outlines cold truth of family suffering after loved one is murdered
Sinead Ryan: Why there’s no splitting hairs in the shower
Ian O’Doherty: Bagatelle, Bermuda shorts and BBQ bugs aside, this weather doesn’t half cheer us up
Mary Kenny: Story of Jesus still grips the imagination – just look at the viewing figures of new series The Chosen
Adam Lashinsky: As Elizabeth Holmes heads to jail, has Silicon Valley learned anything?
John Daly: Artist Graham Knuttel's brushstrokes showed us the good, the bad, and the ugly of life
Mark Bain: Eamonn Holmes vs Phillip Schofield – An undignified but fascinating clash of the TV titans
Miriam O’Callaghan: Italy floods prove climate crisis has slammed into Europe, yet we carry on with our cheap carry-ons
Max Boot: Inside the hi-tech offices where future victories on the battlefield are being plotted
Ellen Coyne: Maybe a sanction against their own team would make fans think twice about abusing a child
Top Stories
‘It’s our car, it was stolen from company’ – bosses seize Dublin restaurateur’s vehicle in ‘utterly bitter’ unfair dismissal dispute
‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebels
EXCLUSIVE | 16,000 Irish victims of iSpoof site had €40m taken from them – with criminals posing as banks, gardaí and the HSE
Tributes to up-and-coming cyclist Gabriele Glodenyte (24), who died in Dublin crash
Latest NewsMore
ITV to carry out external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Vhi Women's Mini Marathon: Last minute training tips and advice for Sunday's run
Harry due to return to UK for latest stage of court fight over hacking
Apple’s App Store sales ‘ecosystem’ surges 29pc to €1.03 trillion
HSE warns vaping is ‘emerging risk’ to health of children
Bodycam footage captures the moment a driver launched their car off of a parked tow truck
‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebels
Another Wales star retires ahead of World Cup as Rhys Webb steps away due to ‘uncertainty in Welsh rugby’
‘My wife is my therapist’ – Brooklyn Beckham on relationship with Nicola Peltz
Elizabeth Holmes to start 11-year prison sentence