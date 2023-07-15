Actors’ strike is bid to force Hollywood to chart a sane path through future tech
The walk out was announced after talks broke down between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP over issues including artificial intelligence and the over-reliance on streaming services
Telegraph.co.uk
The old “history repeats itself” maxim holds true for the Hollywood strikes, but in this instance, the farce came first. In a 2015 episode of the satirical cartoon BoJack Horseman, the title character, a washed-up TV star, goes to his producer’s office to have his features ingested into a machine in order to give the studio full control of his digital likeness.