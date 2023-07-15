Actors’ strike is bid to force Hollywood to chart a sane path through future tech

The walk out was announced after talks broke down between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP over issues including artificial intelligence and the over-reliance on streaming services

Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh at a photo-call for new movie ‘Oppenheimer’ this week. The trio walked out of the UK premiere of the biopic on Thursday night in solidarity with the members of SAG-AFTRA as the strike was declared. Photo: Reuters

The old “history repeats itself” maxim holds true for the Hollywood strikes, but in this instance, the farce came first. In a 2015 episode of the satirical cartoon BoJack Horseman, the title character, a washed-up TV star, goes to his producer’s office to have his features ingested into a machine in order to give the studio full control of his digital likeness.