Activist investor seeks to unlock considerable value in Glanbia

The appearance of an activist investor on the Glanbia shareholder register, as revealed last Thursday by Bloomberg, was like an inevitable plot twist in the nutrition and food group’s storyline.

In February, this column flagged how the sale of the remaining stake in Glanbia Ireland to the Co-op would leave Glanbia Plc a cleaner, more appealing proposition – while also potentially resulting in investment bankers and other parties circling.

With the Glanbia Ireland transaction completed barely a fortnight ago, Clearway Capital has built up a holding and may reportedly “propose a set of actions aimed at improving the company’s valuation”.

Here’s why Clearway – and others – find Glanbia an appealing target.

On Thursday, Glanbia PLC had a market capitalisation of around €3bn. Taking into account group debt, which has been reduced by the sale to Glanbia Co-op, the market is placing an enterprise value of around €3.4bn on Glanbia PLC.

The part of the business called ‘nutritionals’ had EBITA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes and Amortisation) last year of €125m. A multiple of 12 times EBITA would value that part of the business at around €1.5bn. There are some additional stakes in joint ventures that could add €200m to that figure, bringing it to around €1.7bn.

The more highly rated part of the business – the consumer-facing GPN – had revenues last year of €1.3bn and EBITA of €145m. This is where activist investors see the potential. The division should be trading at a premium to peers such as Simply Good Foods and BellRing, but the group share price has lagged.

One obvious way to unlock value would be to run a sale process for GPN, hoping for strong competition between large consumer groups but there are several options.

A sale at two times revenue would generate €2.6bn, while a sale at 20 times EBITA would generate €2.9bn.

If such prices were realised in a carve up, Glanbia could generate between €4.3bn and €4.6bn, a premium of between €900m and €1.2bn over its current market value, and a premium of between 30pc and 40pc over its current share price.

These are back-of-the-envelope numbers, but they show just why Glanbia is drawing attention. Up until recently, the Co-op may have stood in the way of a break-up – but the timing could just be right.

DAA’s Saudi ventures

Returning holidaymakers have probably already forgotten the inconvenience of the meandering queues at Dublin Airport over recent weeks, with the enjoyment of long-awaited foreign breaks outweighing any pre-flight frustrations.

However, a longer lasting shadow may be cast by the multi-million euro contract that DAA agreed with Saudi Arabia last month to run their airport in Jeddah – a deal which has already received criticism, given Saudi Arabia’s record on human rights.

CAPA: Centre for Aviation – a global information network based in Australia, which describes itself as a “global leader in market intelligence for the sector” – recently issued a report on the deal, entitled ‘Ireland’s DAA International contracted to manage Jeddah Airport: opportunities and threats’.

It opens by saying the group “has forged a reputation at airports in parts of the world where some might consider management difficult”.

The report states that “anyone doing business there lives in the shadow of growing concern about human rights abuses – the war in Ukraine having put ‘abuse’ in the global spotlight just as the Saudi authorities resurrect the airport privatisation plans they abandoned several years ago.”

“In any case, Dublin Airport Authority maintains that, as a state company, it adheres strictly to government guidelines on regimes and countries with which it can do business.”

In a statement to the Sunday Independent, DAA added: “The Gulf region is a major growth market for Ireland.

“We are working with our partners in the region on a number of socially responsible initiatives, including being a catalyst for expanding educational opportunities and greater participation for Saudi women.”

In a time of heightened geo-political tensions, it is apparent that the international aviation sector is among those watching this deal with interest.