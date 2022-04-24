| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Activist investor seeks to unlock considerable value in Glanbia

Samantha McCaughren

Siobhan Talbot, Glanbia Group managing director, during before the Glanbia AGM at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Co Kilkenny. Photo: Pat Moore Expand

Close

Siobhan Talbot, Glanbia Group managing director, during before the Glanbia AGM at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Co Kilkenny. Photo: Pat Moore

Siobhan Talbot, Glanbia Group managing director, during before the Glanbia AGM at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Co Kilkenny. Photo: Pat Moore

Siobhan Talbot, Glanbia Group managing director, during before the Glanbia AGM at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Co Kilkenny. Photo: Pat Moore

The appearance of an activist investor on the Glanbia shareholder register, as revealed last Thursday by Bloomberg, was like an inevitable plot twist in the nutrition and food group’s storyline.

In February, this column flagged how the sale of the remaining stake in Glanbia Ireland to the Co-op would leave Glanbia Plc a cleaner, more appealing proposition – while also potentially resulting in investment bankers and other parties circling.

Most Watched

Privacy