Accusations of transphobia stifle much-needed debate

Stella O'Malley

As the UK rules on puberty blockers, we must have an open discussion to protect vulnerable children, writes Stella O'Malley

QUESTIONS OF CONSENT: Keira Bell (23) began taking puberty blockers at age 16 before starting the &lsquo;detransitioning&rsquo; process Expand

QUESTIONS OF CONSENT: Keira Bell (23) began taking puberty blockers at age 16 before starting the &lsquo;detransitioning&rsquo; process

Now that the High Court in London has judged that it is no longer appropriate to use experimental treatment paths on gender- dysphoric children, the ethics of prescribing puberty blockers are being reassessed in other countries around the world.

Keira Bell and Mrs A, the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl, took this case against the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) as they wished to stop children as young as 10 years old being prescribed puberty blockers.

This judicial review was headed by the one of the UK's top judges, thousands of pages of expert testimony were considered and ultimately it was judged that children lack the capacity to consent to medical treatment which negatively impacts their fertility and their future sexual fulfilment.

