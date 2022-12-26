A year of ups and downs for Irish property but what will 2023 bring to the market?

Ireland is ending 2022 with property prices going up, down and staying the same – all at the same time. It is symptomatic of a year in which conditions began changing for the market, with some locations have been affected more than others.

By the start of the year, many regional towns had got a big boost because of Covid-19, remote working and a push to relocate from big cities back home; but as we came into 2022, that Covid effect began to cool.

While most locations were experiencing continued price rises right into late summer or September, the looming clouds of recession worldwide began to calm buyers’ fervour towards the end of the year.

After years of record low interest rates, we saw the cost of borrowing inch up, and this served to pare back demand for homes. The hikes in home heating costs will also have had a cooling effect as home owners who wanted to move are coping instead with higher bills.

There is a feeling the market will get a boost in the new year from a more relaxed lending regime, with four times income permitted. However likely, this will mean prices will hold up better rather than increase significantly – except in those areas where there are other local factors at play.

Even a significant downward national economic shift is unlikely to see prices falling in these locations

For example, prices have traditionally been quite affordable in towns outside Galway city. However, city prices have risen so much in recent years that, like Dublin in the past, there has been a shift towards these places by young city-born couples. Given the huge difference between values in the city and in the outlying towns, even a significant downward national economic shift is unlikely to see prices falling in these locations.

We are also seeing prices move sharply upwards in Sligo because it is a big town that has improved so much in recent years, making it attractive to outside buyers. With few new home schemes available, it is also difficult to see how Sligo’s prices will fall.

In contrast, we have Dublin where, in postcoded more central areas, a slight price slippage in the last quarter has essentially prevented the value of the average three-bed semi-detached home going above the €500,000 mark for the first time. Before, 1pc-a-month increases had been adding as much as €5,000 to the cost of a home. This level of pricing is neither reasonable nor sustainable, and affordability must be coming close to affecting values, even without interest rate increases and other economic factors kicking in.

While further price rises in regional towns might actually be desirable, if only to make new home construction economically viable, in the capital and in other big cities, property inflation is having a detrimental effect on local economies.

Where will it go in 2023? The general view among estate agents is we will have a year of small, single-digit rises in most locations, but with static status in the capital, perhaps with some limited value falls in certain locations.