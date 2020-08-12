A wild and wandering Atlantic adventure will be sure to set my artistic senses ablaze

Summer - a glorious time of sun-kissed beaches, supper under starry skies and that blissful release from the bonds of normal living. It is the season perfectly compressed in the words of Shakespeare: "Summer's lease hath all too short a date."

But this is no normal summer. While some of us gaily cavort in a glittering heat haze, others endure an imposed lockdown beneath darkened skies. Fortunate to have the wondrous freedom of the open road, it is perhaps a summer to contemplate ­different horizons.

Given the strange year that's in it, I'm staycationing in a different headspace, bypassing the beach for places of artistic inspiration, hoping the magic will rub off on me. Not this time the diddle-eye-do bar counters of my usual August revelry, 2020 deserves something more imaginative. Using author Charles Bowden's observation as my guide - "Summertime is always the best of what might be" - I'm pointing the motor west to walk in the famous footsteps of my heroes, hoping to be captivated by the same spell.

Ask any writers' group the book they'd give anything to have written and it's likely The Lord of the Rings would win half the vote. With this in mind, the first stop on my creative excursion is the Burren, the place that probably lit the fire of Middle Earth deep in the soul of JRR Tolkien. The Oxford professor was an external summer examiner at NUI Galway in the early 1950s, spending every spare moment walking that karst landscape of glacial-era cliffs, caves and rock formations. The area's topography bears a striking resemblance to the misty mountains of Middle Earth, added to by Poll na gColm cave - conjuring one of his most famous characters, Gollum. In that landscape shaped by geological forces 300 million years ago, I'll hike those same ancient stones, breathing in the possibilities all around me.

"The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper." So said WB Yeats, as he walked the boundaries of Thoor Ballylee, the 14th- century tower near Gort that became his holiday home and inspired some of his greatest poetry - Meditations in Time of Civil War and Blood and the Moon.

Close to Lady Gregory's estate at Coole Park, it captivated his poetic senses: "Everything is so beautiful that to go elsewhere is to leave beauty behind." Seamus Heaney regarded Thoor Ballylee as "the most important public building in Ireland." Maybe my wanderings along the forest trails will give birth to lines that will be long remembered after I'm gone. Perhaps the same muse will send glorious words like: "But one man loved the pilgrim soul in you/And loved the sorrows of your changing face."

It's been a decade since my feet walked on Mayo soil, and so I will add to the prose and poetry of Tolkien and Yeats with a junket to the mist-shrouded hills that so inspired the paintings of Paul Henry. Legend has it he came to Achill Island for a two-week holiday and stayed for a decade. Scattering his return ticket upon the sea, he wrote: "As I wandered through Keel, looking down on Dooagh and the noble cliffs of Achill Head, I felt that here I must somehow stay. I would not go any further." This pandemic season seems the perfect time to witness the barren grandeur realised so well in The Turf Gatherers and The Potato Diggers. Nobody will ever see it, but I will paint a canvas somewhere on that magic island.

Turning the jalopy in south to the heart of the Rebel County, my pilgrimage will follow in the footsteps of a guitar genius who awakened a generation to the blues. Rory Gallagher, adopted son of Cork, remains Ireland's greatest exponent of that vivid symbol of youth rebellion.

When Rolling Stone magazine asked Jimi Hendrix what it was like to be the world's greatest guitar player, he replied: "I don't know, go ask Rory Gallagher." Though some of the places that inspired Rory are gone - Crowley's Music Shop, where he bought his famous Sunburst Fender Stratocaster, and Sir Henry's, site of his earliest gigs - it remains a city where young and old still tell tales of the boy they took to their hearts. I plan to sneak backstage at the Savoy Theatre where Taste played support to The Dubliners in 1967, and tread the boards at City Hall, where he regularly brought the house down. Rory paid his dues in classic rocker fashion: "When you leave Cork docks for Hamburg in a van that is literally held together with plastic bands, that, in all modesty, takes a lot of guts."

After caressing the bronze guitar sculpture on Rory Gallagher Place, I'll follow my feet at sunset to his grave at St Oliver's Cemetery - a shrine for visiting fans, just like Jim Morrison's tomb at Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris.

Harbouring notions of one day writing the great novel, the final leg of my inspiration vacation will settle in the backyard of a writer still rattling the keyboard to global success.

"Memory fills my body as much as blood and bones," wrote Colm Tóibín in The Testament of Mary - a sentiment that aptly describes the beauty of his literary recall. Like him, I'll seek inspiration upon the sands of Curracloe Strand, itself a character within the pages of Brooklyn. In that corner of the sunny south east, I'll bring the curtain down on my wild Atlantic adventure, hopeful that the summer of 2020 awakened something special in me.