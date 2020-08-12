| 14.3°C Dublin

A wild and wandering Atlantic adventure will be sure to set my artistic senses ablaze

John Daly

Different horizons: Following in the footsteps of artists. Photo: Miroslav Expand

Summer - a glorious time of sun-kissed beaches, supper under starry skies and that blissful release from the bonds of normal living. It is the season perfectly compressed in the words of Shakespeare: "Summer's lease hath all too short a date."

But this is no normal summer. While some of us gaily cavort in a glittering heat haze, others endure an imposed lockdown beneath darkened skies. Fortunate to have the wondrous freedom of the open road, it is perhaps a summer to contemplate ­different horizons.

Given the strange year that's in it, I'm staycationing in a different headspace, bypassing the beach for places of artistic inspiration, hoping the magic will rub off on me. Not this time the diddle-eye-do bar counters of my usual August revelry, 2020 deserves something more imaginative. Using author Charles Bowden's observation as my guide - "Summertime is always the best of what might be" - I'm pointing the motor west to walk in the famous footsteps of my heroes, hoping to be captivated by the same spell.