A vaccine cert may deliver sun, sea and sangria – but Ireland isn’t keen

Irish people battling the lockdown blues would love a blast of Mediterranean sun, sea and, er … sangria sooner rather than later. EU Covid vaccine certificates – now being demanded by sunspots Greece, Spain, Malta, among others – might do that.

But not everybody sees these ‘vac certs’ as a passport to early normality. As Taoiseach Micheál Martin joined EU leaders at an online summit yesterday, Ireland was among those arguing the measure is far too premature.

The idea of mandatory proof of vaccination is far from new. Countries in Africa, South America, and elsewhere require the ‘vaccine passport’ as part of regular passport and visa checks. Diseases covered include smallpox, yellow fever and other delights.

A ‘Covid-19 vaccine passport’ may help people get back to work and reopen tourism, and seems the way to go.

Greece, which has a quarter of its economy linked to tourism, has been pushing for an EU vaccine passport for over a month. And they have the backing of other sunspots.

But a bloc of northern EU states – notably Germany and France, and others, including Ireland – think not, or at least not yet.

They have four main reasons: health, social, political, privacy.

Health is mainly the fear that vaccinated people can still infect others. It is widely accepted that vaccination gives huge anti-virus protection to the person receiving it. It remains unknown whether they could still be carriers and passive spreaders. The threat of new variants compounds this fear.

The social one is huge in countries badly struggling to get people vaccinated. The fear is that ‘vaccine haves’ being able to travel, while ‘vaccine have-nots ’ are grounded, will add to societal tensions caused by lockdowns. Most countries are prioritising older citizens for vaccines – a vaccine passport could be seen as discriminating against younger people.

The political element is a big-picture version of the social argument. The developed world has vaccine supply and logistics problems – but many poorer countries have literally no vaccines. Rich, vaccinated, citizens gadding about while unvaccinated citizens of poorer countries are stranded at home will add to international vaccine tensions.

The privacy issues are about who will hold an individual’s health data and how secure it may be. It raises real questions about trust in the health industry and state authorities. Any EU vaccine passport must accord with EU data protection law.

But vaccine passports seem inevitable. The real question is when?

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has clearly said Brussels backs some form of vaccination proof.

Some of the ‘sunspot ’ countries might go it alone. Greece is already talking about arrangements with Israel which has reopened business after an apparently successful vaccination campaign.

Athens may also similarly talk to the UK – a huge market for Greek holidays.

Moves are afoot by the international airlines to develop some sort of vaccine proof system as a requirement for would-be travellers.

US President Joe Biden has asked his officials to investigate the prospect. Surveys show travel-starved citizens – including Irish people – would go with the vaccination passport if it allowed them travel again soon.