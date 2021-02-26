| 5.1°C Dublin

A vaccine cert may deliver sun, sea and sangria – but Ireland isn’t keen

John Downing Twitter

Irish people battling the lockdown blues would love a blast of Mediterranean sun, sea and, er … sangria sooner rather than later. EU Covid vaccine certificates – now being demanded by sunspots Greece, Spain, Malta, among others – might do that.

But not everybody sees these ‘vac certs’ as a passport to early normality. As Taoiseach Micheál Martin joined EU leaders at an online summit yesterday, Ireland was among those arguing the measure is far too premature.

The idea of mandatory proof of vaccination is far from new. Countries in Africa, South America, and elsewhere require the ‘vaccine passport’ as part of regular passport and visa checks. Diseases covered include smallpox, yellow fever and other delights.

