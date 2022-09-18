A ‘tool of Chinese espionage’ – How nervous should we be about TikTok?

Is there a case for TikTok to be banned?

In the US, the initiative is gathering steam. US senators are starting to caucus around the idea, based on the fear that TikTok’s Chinese owners cannot resist attempts by Chinese authorities to influence public opinion in western countries.

India has already banned it for this reason.

Last week, CEO of publishing house Axel Springer, Mathias Dopfner, added to the chorus, arguing that to allow it dominate social media is “naive and dangerous”.

“We have at the moment a naïveté with dealing with China,” he said. “We hand over personal data to the Chinese government. It is of course a tool of espionage.”

But is this just the latest wave of moral panic over the new, new thing? Might some of us be succumbing to Trump-style, them-over-there populism?

There are certainly reasonable grounds for greater scrutiny of TikTok’s operations.

Tik Tok believes some are trying to make it a casualty of international trade and geopolitical tension

A series of recent, separate investigations by credible media organisation suggests as much.

Earlier this year, Buzzfeed obtained leaked audio from 80 internal TikTok meetings, appearing to show that China-based employees of its parent company, ByteDance, repeatedly accessed non-public data about US TikTok users.

Although TikTok strongly denies that such data is accessed in China, fears of such are not isolated.

The Irish Data Protection Commissioner has two separate ongoing investigations under way into how the company treats our user data, specifically questioning whether it ultimately ends up being analysed in China.

Similar worries were expressed after the Guardian revealed that TikTok could log keystrokes of anyone using the app on iPhones.

What seems to unsettle TikTok’s hawkish critics most, though, are the allegations of influence-peddling.

Read More

Buzzfeed, again, reported the testimony of four former ByteDance employees who claimed that they were instructed to place pro-China content at the top of the company’s now-defunct English-language news app, TopBuzz.

Mostly, this was ‘soft’ material, such as promotion of travel to China or the benefits of moving a start-up there, according to the employees quoted by Buzzfeed.

If the company sees no problem with that, critics argue, why wouldn’t it pressure TikTok on key issues at a time of US elections?

Expand Close 'We have at the moment a naïveté with dealing with China. We hand over personal data to the Chinese government,' said Axel Springer CEO, Mathias Dopfner / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'We have at the moment a naïveté with dealing with China. We hand over personal data to the Chinese government,' said Axel Springer CEO, Mathias Dopfner

TikTok, for its part, denies everything. It insists that its operations in Europe and the US are entirely separate to any data access in China.

It is also somewhat scathing about what it sees as politically and commercially motivated campaigns to make it a casualty of international trade and geopolitical tension.

To some degree, it has a point about the Chinese interference claims thrown at it. As commentator Casey Newton has pointed out, TikTok is placed in the somewhat impossible position of having to prove a negative — that Chinese authorities have not, and could not, influence its algorithm.

Furthermore, there has not been any Cambridge Analytica-scale scandal (yet) about manipulation of its platform. This is mostly because of its tight control over what you see and hear on its platform.

It is secretive about some basic details of how it operates and who controls its all-powerful algorithm

TikTok is unlike every other social media platform in one main way: its content is much more closely moderated than that on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and the rest.

You don’t see videos from friends and family – you see videos based on what its algorithm thinks you like.

You also see fewer viscerally disturbing things such as child abuse imagery, extreme violence or raw hate speech.

But while this has proven to be very popular, it also heightens wariness of the additional power and influence vested in those who set the terms for what the algorithm pushes.

This is one reason why Donald Trump’s White House tried to restrict TikTok’s operations in the US.

That TikTok is a global cultural phenomenon is undisputed. Its videos make up larger and larger percentages of what you see on every other social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and mainstream news media that use the videos in their coverage.

The younger you are, the more your online life is dominated by TikTok. In Ireland, for example, 74pc of eight to 12-year-olds use TikTok.

With that kind of cultural penetration, TikTok has inherited a very serious accountability issue.

So far, it’s barely meeting this requirement. Despite setting up (ironically) a Transparency and Accountability Centre in Dublin – where it is scaling from 2,000 to 3,000 jobs this year – and the US, it remains secretive about some basic details of how it operates and who controls its all-powerful algorithm.

That leaves the field open to a wide range of commentators and agitators to cry foul.

There is nothing easier for a politician who smells populism than to point at a new cultural engine and accuse it of hiding an evil core.

But just because they’re a little paranoid, does that mean they’re wrong?

It’s clear, now, that the US is the market to watch on this issue.

The smart money might be in disinvestment rather than an outright ban. If ByteDance were to sell up, it would probably take most of the wind out of its critics’ sails.