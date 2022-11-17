A sinister, religiously absolutist thread links Jerry Lee Lewis, Fr Seán Sheehy and the Blackrock College scandal

Some unlikely cultural threads link the lives of rock ’n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis, Fr Seán Sheehy of Listowel, and those central to the Blackrock College abuse scandal.

All were shaped and fashioned by the religious formation of their early years. In later life, they were fortified by a kind of superiority – they could pronounce who was destined for heaven or hell.

Jerry Lee Lewis, who died last month, was one of the most influential entertainers in the history of popular music. He was a mould-breaker. He ranked next to Elvis Presley, fusing mesmerising rhythm from a mix of the blues, honky-tonk, country and rock.

Irredeemably moulded by his early years in the American Deep South, in his case deepest Louisiana, he could thump out “the music of the black man” even though he was white. Piano-pounding classics such as Great Balls of Fire and A Whole Lot of Shakin’ Goin’ On ensure his legacy. I remember visiting the famous Sun Studio in Memphis where Lewis, Presley and Johnny Cash made their first tentative steps to stardom in the late 1950s.

Now a museum, the place reeked of memory, and their contribution to a cultural wave that proved unstoppable.

Despite hedonistic lives, too often fuelled by drugs, Lewis and Presley could never shake off the Bible-inspired fire and brimstone of their youth.

One of Lewis’s seven wives was his 13-year-old cousin, fuelling suspicions of paedophilia. The ensuing scandal threatened to wreck his early career but the sheer range of his musicality helped him recover and eventually become a superstar.

Yet in various interviews throughout his life he often came across as weird and creepy. This was all the more so when he started referencing his relationship with God, musing on the threat of eternal damnation. He is related to the well known television evangelist, Jimmy Swaggart, who inspires an equally queasy reaction.

The American South still remains a hotbed of fundamentalist Protestantism – hellfire is preached as a certainty for those judged to be “unsaved”. There is no indulgence of a middle ground when it comes to some of the great moral dilemmas of our time. Absolutism is the norm as regards right and wrong. Vicious condemnation is reserved for all those “living a homosexual life”.

It’s ironic that Fr Sheehy – whose sermon in Listowel reminded us of the unforgiving Catholicism of another era – ministered in Lewis’s home state of Louisiana. Perhaps Fr Sheehy was influenced by the fevered religious certainties that are still a powerful force in that state.

Meanwhile, the slow drip feed recording the wreckage wrought on young lives in Blackrock College is another reminder of how lethal religious dogmatism can be.

All too often paedophiles and abusers were indulged by their religious superiors. There is no way to avoid this unpalatable truth.

Protecting the perceived moral and spiritual superiority of the institutional church always trumped the emotional ravages, and lifelong damage, wrought on children.

These latest revelations are heartbreaking for the countless priests, nuns and Brothers who over the decades selflessly dedicated their lives to the service of others. Their legacy has been sullied by a fundamentalist unyielding religiosity which presided over needless suffering. Yet out of the darkness has come some light. One of the positives to emerge from the unremitting run of abuse scandals, is that the Irish Catholic Church is forging a new relationship with those who seek solace and comfort in their religion.

There is growing acceptance many of life’s challenges and trials cannot be simplistically judged in black and white terms. The human condition in all its vagaries is a complex thing.

What Fr Sheehy failed to recognise is that pronouncing oneself as judge and jury as to who may suffer eternal damnation is not what it used to be. His righteousness when calling gay people to account is chilling.

Fundamentalist Protestantism in the so-called American Bible Belt, and in parts of Northern Ireland, it continues to cast a shadow.

That fire and brimstone legacy of the world which spawned Jerry Lee Lewis still survives.

We now know those who profess to know all the answers to life’s eternal questions can cause havoc in the lives of more ordinary mortals.