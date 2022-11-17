| 5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A sinister, religiously absolutist thread links Jerry Lee Lewis, Fr Seán Sheehy and the Blackrock College scandal

Gerard O'Regan

Foreign Dispatch

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart speaks at the funeral service for his cousin Jerry Lee Lewis in Louisiana earlier this month. Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP Expand

Close

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart speaks at the funeral service for his cousin Jerry Lee Lewis in Louisiana earlier this month. Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart speaks at the funeral service for his cousin Jerry Lee Lewis in Louisiana earlier this month. Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart speaks at the funeral service for his cousin Jerry Lee Lewis in Louisiana earlier this month. Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP

Some unlikely cultural threads link the lives of rock ’n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis, Fr Seán Sheehy of Listowel, and those central to the Blackrock College abuse scandal.

All were shaped and fashioned by the religious formation of their early years. In later life, they were fortified by a kind of superiority – they could pronounce who was destined for heaven or hell.

Most Watched

Privacy