The death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan reminds a western town of the killing of two other gardai stationed in Castlerea 40 years ago, writes Gabija Gataveckaite

CASTLEREA was rocked to its core last night for the second time in almost 40 years after a Detective Garda was shot dead in the town.

July 7 will mark 40 years since the death of Detective Garda John F Morley and Garda Henry Byrne, both stationed in Castlerea, who were killed while responding to a robbery 20km away in Ballaghadereen in 1980.

The memories were brought back last night when Detective Garda Colm Horkan was shot and killed in the heart of Castlerea itself on the Main Street shortly before midnight.

The town, with a population of around 2,000, is not a sleepy rural town - it is the second largest town in Roscommon and most recently celebrated the news of a new e-mental health hub opening, with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar delivering a virtual address and HSE’s CEO Paul Reid physically attending the opening just last week.

With dozens of shops and pubs, the town thrives off local businesses, with the main employers being American medical products factory Harmac and the closed, medium security prison for men.

Chillingly, the road which leads into Harmac from the Main Street has been named Henry Byrne Road in Garda Byrne’s honour - this morning, dozens of workers will have passed flashing gardaí cars and barriers as they turned into Henry Byrne Road on their way into work.

While most rural Irish towns tend to have a tight knit rural community, the people in Castlerea help and look out for one another. Having attended secondary school and lived here for five years, I know very well how kind the people can be, the local business owners that never fail to smile and the neighbours who bid good morning.

But this is not a good morning. Arriving at the scene of the shooting shortly after 2am, the town was in a deep sleep, with only gardaí on the streets, preventing access to the Main Street from St Patrick’s St, Henry Byrne Road and Ballindrimley Road, the three main junctions.

Houses stirred at around 3am as lights flicked on and off but it was closer to 6am before the town awoke from its slumber to hear this devastating news.

Streams of information had already filtered through the grapevine and the local community knew a garda had been killed this morning, with just weeks to go to the 40th anniversary of Detective Morley’s and Garda Byrne’s deaths.

With the entire Main Street cut off from access, as pathologists and forensics set up a blue tent at a t-junction right at the heart of the town, opposite a menswear shop, dentist’s surgery and travel agent.

Hundreds of workers, unable to make it to work today, will take yet another hit in what has been a heartbreaking few months with businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The vibrant rural town has been shook to its very core for the second time in 40 years with the senseless killing of Detective Garda Colm Horkan and it is likely to never forget this morning for at least another 40 years to come.