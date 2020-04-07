A privileged bumbler who could drop a clanger, but Boris is strangely likeable

I crossed Boris Johnson in the foyer of the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.

He stopped me and asked in his plummy drawl: "Do you know where I can get the papers? I mean 'real' papers?" I mustered my most withering look "'Real' - Boris?" I asked.

The future UK prime minister went into his well-known bumbling utterances which I took to be diffuse attempts at apology. I interrupted by directing him to the nearest newsagents out on Baggot Street where he would surely get some "foreign papers".

For once I can be definite about the date. It was January 1990 and both Boris Johnson - the quaintly titled "common market correspondent" for the London 'Daily Telegraph' - and this writer were among a group of Brussels-based journalists flown to Dublin at the expense of the hard-pressed Irish taxpayer. It was the start of Charlie Haughey's six-month stint as "president of Europe" so no expense was spared.

Boris had arrived in the EU capital in March of 1989 and he was based there until 1994. This writer arrived in Brussels in June 1989 and stayed far longer - but that's a story for another time.

The exchange at the Shelbourne was typical of his propensity to drop clangers. He has never travelled well beyond the privileged confines of his upper-class privileged world. Being a foreign correspondent in Brussels was just his second "real job". By his own admission he lost the first job, as a leader writer on 'The Times' of London, after "dropping a clanger" so bad he was sacked. I was soon to learn he had redeeming features and one of these was self-deprecation and an ability to tell a story against himself. He told me about his sacking on a train journey from Brussels to Luxembourg.

He was also something of a slob who ate sporadically and badly, heavily reliant on takeaway food, and his clothes often looked like he had slept in them - sometimes because he had.

If anybody told me then, or over any of the succeeding four years in which he reported from Brussels, that he was a future British prime minister, I would have summoned those men in the white coats. Yes, Boris was even more of a Tory fogey then than he is now.

In many ways, the ensuing decades have allowed him to advance easily from "young to old fogeydom". But he was always hard to miss with his unmistakable mop of blond hair and bumbling air.

But his ambition to succeed in journalism and soon afterwards politics was no act. Most journalists compete for stories. The keen rivalry between Boris and his British colleagues was compounded by his enthusiastic taste for strange Eurosceptic tales in line with his paper's anti-EU stance.

Once Boris got his journalistic legs under him, he became something of a legend with a passing acquaintance with the truth.

While EU officials argued his reports were at least taken out of context, there was never much more about it, until the next time.

Brussels has loomed large in much of Boris's life. His father, Stanley, joined the European Commission when the UK joined in 1973. That brought the family to the EU capital and saw Boris attend the European school.

Little of that matters now as Boris Johnson lies desperately ill with coronavirus in hospital in London. He is a strange man but also strangely likeable.