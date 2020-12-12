A politician, a doctor and a mother of seven, Ursula is more than a match for Boris

As A young woman Ursula von der Leyen spent what can only be described as ‘a doss year’ in London. She was supposed to be pursuing third-level studies – instead she says she spent too much time in Soho bars and Camden record stores.

But she looks back on those days she was supposed to be studying at the London School of Economics as one of the great formative periods of her life.

“The time I spent here opened my eyes. I got to know a warm, vibrant, colourful, multi-cultural society – the likes of which I had not experienced before,” she says of her time in England. “I saw people from different walks of life going out together, enjoying life, breathing in freedoms.”

“I immersed myself in the melting pot of cultures, traditions, and music. And I truly fell in love with this city and this country.”

Such feelings will strike a chord with countless Irish people, also comforted over the decades, by excitements and opportunities offered by one of the world’s great capitals.

But such misty-eyed memories of her youth are of another time for Ursula von der Leyen. This cosmopolitan European – politician, medical doctor, and mother of seven – is now one of the most powerful women in the world. Sentiment cannot sway hard-nosed choices which must be made.

As President of the European Commission, this week she welcomed the bulky frame of Boris Johnson. It was yet another eleventh hour bid to strike some damage-limiting Brexit deal. The British prime minister bounded into her Brussels sanctum; his trademark gung-ho persona in full flow. But he momentarily forgot he was visiting the von der Leyen citadel. She stopped him in his tracks.

In chastening tones she told him to put back on his Covid protection mask. And then, in full view of the world’s TV cameras, an admonishing hand gesture ensured he moved from her space, maintaining designated social distance. “You run a tight ship here, Ursula,” gushed Johnson lamely.

The contrast with Johnsonian folksiness could hardly have been more stark. The EU super technocrat eschews alcohol, and has been described as ‘not very clubbable’.

Yet there are also remarkable similarities in the formative years of the two: they attended the same school in Brussels and both their fathers spent time as EU civil servants.

This background should surely have sown the seeds of a certain ‘Europeanness’. But they now find themselves in direct opposition at a pivotal point in the future of the entire continent.

As he grew older Johnson embraced jingoistic English nationalism. The near idolatry in his admiration for Winston Churchill is but a symptom of what seems unrestrained fervour for a narrow strain in British history.

There is no doubt he manipulated the rise in political populism to propel him to Downing Street. However, the cultivated ‘easy come, easy go’ image is but a mask. His private thoughts on the EU, and all it stands for, remain a mystery.

Von der Leyen’s exotic family history links Germany, the Baltic states, and 19th-century Russia. Some of her forbears were wealthy cotton merchants. Most famously others made their money as plantation owners in the United States – one forbear had 200 slaves working his land.

But it’s not all been plain sailing in what seems a gilded life. She was accused of plagiarism in a paper she submitted as part of her medical exams. Although exonerated following an inquiry there were further complaints she personally knew one of the investigating team.

Also she never got to grips with challenges posed by her period as German defence minister. She is widely perceived to have ‘failed’ in the job, eventually stepping down following a series of unresolved controversies.

However, as a long-time protégée of German Chancellor Angela Merkel her political career survived.

Within the Brussels citadel she is not a hardliner when it comes to a future relationship between the UK and the EU – perhaps a throwback to those joyful days of youth in London. But she can only go so far by way of indulging Boris Johnson and his gang of Brexiteers. And she has been scathing in her description of the whole Brexit project.

“It’s a burst bubble of hollow promises.”