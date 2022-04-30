A pitch invasion and a curry — the perfect English Saturday

I went to a funeral last Saturday.

There were moments of despair, grief and anger. There were brief outbursts of hilarity and funny anecdotes before the tears kicked back in and everyone went for the usual post-funeral drinks, where there were more anecdotes, more morbid laughter and, from some of the mourners, more tears.

But while we have come to expect that from an Irish funeral, this was a slightly different experience. For starters, it wasn’t an Irish funeral — it was an English one. Also, it wasn’t for a person. Instead it was a for a once-proud football club who had just been relegated from the Football League.

Yup, I went over to Oldham with some friends to see the League Two (Division 4 in old money) derby between Oldham Athletic and Salford City.

Oldham, who were in the first Premier League, reached both the FA Cup semi-final and the League Cup final in 1990, but have been on the down-escalator for years and this match was crucial to securing their survival from non-league obscurity.

Why on earth did I bother going to see a club I have never supported, particularly when, as a Manchester United fan, Old Trafford is only 11 miles away from Oldham’s Boundary Park? Well, I will never darken Old Trafford as long as those rotten Glazers are in charge.

Also, I much prefer lower league football. The Premier League is a hard beast to love and I prefer old-school authenticity. You don’t get more old school than the Latics — formed in 1895 and a club which represents what is officially the most deprived town in England.

Contrary to the headlines about delays at the airports, everything went smoothly at check-in; far more smoothly than events on the pitch that afternoon.

I’ve always preferred the north of England to the south — I really don’t like London and this was an opportunity for a working-class Dub to show support for the working class of a town that has been abandoned by the British government.

It was certainly an interesting experience. In fact, it was like stepping back in time, even down to the clink-clank sound of the old turnstiles we went through.

As an inveterate people-watcher, I was as curious about the fans beside me in the Joe Royle Stand as events on the pitch — and it was a woeful standard of football. There was a sense of desperation and despair. Two young teenage lasses sat in front of us kicked and headed every ball. As one of them said to me, they have nothing else to do on a Saturday afternoon.

With about 10 minutes to go, and elimination from the league inevitable, a few lads tried to get on to the pitch to protest against the owners and were ushered away by the stewards, which was fine — what wasn’t fine to me was the way that one of those lads was treated by a steward and everyone went nuts.

We all knew there was going to be a protest and I’d planned to be a mere observer but when we saw the way that lad was being taken out, tempers flared and it wasn’t long before many of the fans stormed the pitch. Before I knew it, I was part of the crowd occupying the centre circle.

But here’s the thing. For all the reports about this so-called riot, not helped by Gary Neville tweeting that he had to leave the ground because the fans were getting ‘moody’, it was the most peaceful pitch invasion I have ever seen. Nobody wrecked the place. Nobody tore up seats. There were fathers with their kids in that centre circle and that’s not how riots work.

In fact, in my view the only serious aggression on display came from the stewards and the cops, some of whom seemed a little too eager to get stuck in.

Then the cops charged us. When things calmed down, we all repaired to a nearby pub where the regular fans were so amazed that a bunch of Oirish would visit their home ground they insisted on buying us drinks.

These are some of the poorest people in Britain, who had just lost their only sense of solace and the most important part of their community identity. Yet most (not quite all, in fairness) of them were still eager to show a bunch of strangers some local hospitality.

Their sincerity was quite moving. It was certainly a memorable trip — although the events of the rest of that night shall forever remain secret. But while I’ll always be a United fan, the next match I go to will be in Boundary Park to see their first home game in the National League.

These are wonderful fans who deserve better, in a town that’s almost a perfect example of post-industrial decline and decay. Let’s hope they see better days.

After we’d trudged past the slag heaps and empty car dealerships, we eventually found an Indian restaurant where I had the best chicken vindaloo I’ve ever eaten.

So, every cloud and all that...

Our priorities are so out of whack it’s becoming almost — amusing

Now, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you may already have seen mention of it.

Yes, it appears that we may be facing into an energy and fuel crisis that will dwarf even the grim days of the 1970s, when people used to siphon petrol out of a stranger’s car.

The other day, the increasingly unhinged Putin decided to pull the plug on the gas supplies to both Poland and Bulgaria. We could easily find ourselves next in the firing line. So what is occupying the great minds of our glorious and much-loved political elites?

Um, turf.

Ahead of Sinn Féin’s Dáil motion on Wednesday, Micheál Martin insisted that there would be no ban on using turf — for the rest of the year. The proposal to ban turf was a bad idea and like most bad ideas these days, it was a Green initiative. Honestly, there are times you get the impression that they’re prepared to sacrifice the rest of us in their Utopian and unrealistic plans to force the little people to live like they do.

One headline in the Indo even suggested that the row about turf could collapse the Government — which is even more ridiculous than the threat ‘Partygate’ poses to the Tory regime.

They may not ban it now, but you know they will ban it when they get the chance. Then we’ll start seeing illicit deals in turf and that’s going to be weird. I have this impression of high-speed car chases between the cops and elderly farmers as the authorities begin to crack down on the illegal possession and distribution of the latest contraband substance — something that people simply use to heat their home.

There’s a growing movement to legalise cannabis so when the ban does come in, maybe the farmers can join the stoners in their calls for freedom? Funny enough, cannabis resin used to be referred to as ‘turf’ when I was younger. Well, so I’m told, I obviously have no direct knowledge of such matters. Farmers and hippies of the world — unite!