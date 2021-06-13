A peacemaker is needed for the protocol

There are far too many foreign fingers in Northern Ireland’s small protocol pie.

Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Ursula Von der Leyen, even Emmanuel Macron strutted the Northern Ireland stage last week. At home, Micheál Martin and Simon Coveney surfaced while former taoisigh John Bruton and Bertie Ahern have been offering learned opinions. The Northern Ireland protocol is suddenly a crowded global battlefield.

All the players have their own domestic reasons for interventions. Biden is Irish-American, delivering to a loyal expatriate constituency. Johnson is playing to the Tory heartland that sees any Brussels-imposed measure as toxic. Von der Leyen wants to get even with Boris for wiping her eye on the vaccine roll-out and Macron faces a presidential election next April. In France, giving the Brits a good kicking offers fertile political ground.

All four met at the G7 summit in Cornwall to decide the economic future of the globe. Observers might be forgiven for believing just for a moment that Northern Ireland, while not even on the agenda, was the centre of the world.

Northern Ireland served its purpose for the assorted G7 bigwigs. They had at least one thing in common — none has ever lived there. Nor has Martin, Coveney, Bruton or Ahern.

A few key people were missing from the battlefield. Neither the First Minister nor Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland were invited to discuss their citizens’ futures. Local representatives, such as outgoing DUP leader Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill, didn’t make the cut. It is particularly odd that a little-known, little-liked but awkwardly important player, new DUP leader Edwin Poots, wasn’t in the loop.

Why invite local representatives? This was high-level stuff. The G7 is not for low-level people.

Most of the world leaders sorting out Northern Ireland have never met Poots. Some of them have probably never heard of him. They will hear a lot more from him in the coming months, unless they grasp the reality of the Northern Ireland protocol and pronto.

It’s a lot more than a quarrel over regulations. Poots and O’Neill would enlighten them fast enough.

Poots is not many people’s cup of tea, inside or outside Northern Ireland. His political views are antediluvian. His views on gays, gay marriage and women are abhorrent.

He believes the world began in the year 4000BC and brings eccentric religious convictions into politics. He seems to have emerged from the Dark Ages

He is a DUP leader in the mould of Ian Paisley Sr in his original political persona. Many have already dismissed Poots as an aberration. Quite frankly, as politically bonkers.

Up until last week I wrongly fell into that camp; but history suggests the way forward in Northern Ireland is to bring political extremists in from the cold, not brand them as off the wall. Poots’s mentor Paisley was initially a bigoted demagogue. After decades of practising poisonous politics, Paisley came inside the tent of peace. His agreement to share power with former IRA chief-of-staff Martin McGuinness in 2007 was a political earthquake. It delivered peace to the island.

Another unionist leader, David Trimble, widely regarded as the most hard-line UUP leader since Brookeborough, was persuaded to join forces with his sworn enemy John Hume to create the Good Friday Agreement, the basis of today’s peace. The two former opponents went on to share the Nobel Peace Prize. Last week on RTÉ, Bertie Ahern referred to David Trimble as his friend.

Poots’s predecessor, Arlene Foster, was ousted by his gang last month. While in office, she was an unpopular figure in the Republic. Her rhetoric was seen as provocative. Today, we suddenly lament Arlene, the lost liberal, as we contemplate life with Edwin the militant.

Read More

Yet all of them were the elected, authentic voices of an important section of the population. If they see the protocol as a constitutional threat, like it or not, world leaders should listen. Talking to hard-line unionist and nationalist leaders has proved fruitful in the pursuit of peace.

Poots is not alone in his opposition to the protocol. Foster opposed it, but, perhaps more significantly, Trimble — an architect of the sacred Good Friday Agreement — is equally vehemently opposed.

Many unionists do not see it as a minor measure but as a fundamental betrayal on the road to a United Ireland; Northern Ireland is no longer, in the words of Margaret Thatcher, “as British as Finchley”. European leaders see the protocol exclusively as a necessary inspection procedure to protect the single market.

Biden, Von der Leyen and Macron rightly complain that Johnson, having signed on the dotted line, has brazenly broken a promise to implement the protocol. Full stop. They’re right. Britain’s PM is utterly duplicitous, but that doesn’t mean the unionists are equally at fault and should be punished. They see the protocol as a sellout, jeopardising their identity. Poots is a pawn, cast aside in a global power game.

Biden and European leaders, understandably eager to put Boris in his box, should park their emotional reactions. They need to realise the dark doomsday effect of the protocol on the streets of Belfast and Derry.

The Good Friday Agreement was mediated by Senator George Mitchell. Today, we need another neutral independent to bring the mighty G7 actors down to the realities of the perils on the ground. They will discover the feeling of betrayal among many in Northern Ireland.

In the current gloom, there have been one or two encouraging straws in the wind. Friday’s British-Irish Council meeting brought Poots face to face with unionism’s current bogeymen, Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar.

Poots has had two meetings with Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, at her request. He described them as “good”. She said they were “constructive”. The heat is slightly lower than a week ago.

Yet speed is of the essence. There are now nightly demonstrations in loyalist areas. A large protest against the protocol took place on the Shankill Road on Thursday. Orange parades are already being planned.

Headlines in the Belfast Telegraph are menacing. Recent ones include “Orange Order chief Gibson says NI protocol protests could be held during Twelfth”. Another ominously reveals “Twelfth 2021 applications roll in as Orange Order confirms parades return”.

If protocol protesters hijack the Orange parades, events could escalate out of control.

We need a solution that puts manners on Boris but does not destroy unionist identity. Mitchell squared an infinitely more complex circle.

If European and world leaders are serious about peace in Northern Ireland, they should rapidly adjust the protocol to recognise the dangers it poses to a delicate political fabric. Lip service to the Good Friday Agreement is fashionable. It brought all the warring parties, former terrorists and heads of state together. Presidents mixed with paupers.

External global players have failed to find a solution to the protocol over several years. Perhaps it’s time to embrace the model of the Good Friday Agreement and ask an independent arbitrator to rapidly engage with both the G7 guys and the local combatants fighting the ground war.