In a world flooded with information, a simple question cuts to the heart of every story: what does it mean to me?

In a world flooded with information, a simple question cuts to the heart of every story: what does it mean to me?

A note from the editor: 'Why real stories by real journalists are worth paying for'

To tell Ireland's story each and every day, our journalists relentlessly pursue the news that matters.

In the search for the facts, we ask a lot of questions.

What happened?

Who is affected?

Why is it important?

How, exactly, does it affect our readers?

And what does it really mean to me?

The meaning of a story is often hidden in the detail.

To unearth the detail, you need hard work, passion and sometimes you also need something unexpected; a flash of inspiration that points to an essential truth.

Today we invite you to get closer to that hard work, passion and inspiration and to take a look at some of our standout stories - including slum landlords, the evolution of the GAA, the Swing-gate controversy, and Shane Lowry's momentous victory at Portrush - and the journalists behind them.

You can find out more at www.independent.ie/realstories

Next year we will ask our digital readers to continue to support our journalism by subscribing to independent.ie for stories that are unique and exclusive.

Those stories will continue to appear in the print edition of the Irish Independent and the 'Sunday Independent'.

Stories that will inform, explain and entertain.

Stories that will challenge, provoke and hold power to account.

Stories that the nation will be talking about.

Stories that will tell you what you need to know.

Stories that connect us.

Stories that mean something.

Real stories, worth paying for.

Cormac Bourke

Editor

Irish Independent/independent.ie

Irish Independent