A New Year’s Eve worth celebrating – if ever we needed a fresh start and the dawning of a new life, now’s the time

I’m not someone who is usually too fussed about New Year’s Eve. After the endless excess of Christmas – which pitches up mid-November these days – another round of toasts, hugs and too-much-of-everything is the last thing I need.

But this one is different for all the reasons we have off by heart and which generations to come will know only too well.

This new year matters because if ever we needed a fresh start and the dawning of new light, now is that time.

No matter that we have to spend it within those all-too familiar four walls with the same people with whom we have shared everything for the past nine months, it is still important to clink a glass and acknowledge better times ahead.

It might be five or six months before we can truly enjoy them, but they are coming. The end of the Brexit saga is worth celebrating too, though the economic cost for us all still has to be calculated. At least we will not suffer the reptilian creatures who spawned it on our television screens every other night spouting their wretched xenophobia.

Then there was the flushing of the great orange turd in the US elections last month, made all the sweeter by the fact that Fat Boy Dim couldn’t bring himself to accept it. Never has the election of a stolid and predictable Washington operator to the Oval Office been more welcome.

So for a change, rather than sit through Jools Holland’s Hootenanny out of a sense of duty, I am going to have decent bottle of bubbly at hand which I will pop at the appointed moment.

This time last year we didn’t know what was ahead of us. Even in March, when the truth began to dawn, we thought we’d have it parcelled and dispatched by summer. But we’ve come through. Somehow.

What doesn’t kill you doesn’t necessarily make you stronger and it is fair to say that we are all exhausted, spent and maybe some of us even emotionally and economically damaged. But we got here. So raise a glass. To yourself … and yours.

Opportunity missed for the spin doctors

Those Stephen’s Day pictures of pallets stacked with the Covid vaccine arriving in Ireland did cheer us up. The beginning of the end, or the end of the beginning, depending on your state of optimism.

It was, of course, used as a photo op by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly who knows, as Shane Ross and CJ Haughey did before him, that getting on the podium on the day of a rare national win always plays well at the box office. But a much better picture opportunity went a-begging at a time when frayed nerves could do with a little reassurance. That is a picture of someone actually being administered the jab. Italy, Romania, France, Greece and other EU states began rolling out the vaccine days ago, while Ireland has inexplicably waited until yesterday. Maybe that doesn’t really matter as this will be a marathon and not a sprint, but perception matters and optics count.

I’m sure there are all sorts of logistical and practical excuses why we are taking an extra few days but it would have been a proper psychological boost for one and all.

Seeing is believing and if the various layers of spin doctors expensively employed by the Government parties haven’t been endlessly whispering this in the shell-like of their political masters then you’d wonder why they are so grossly over-paid.

The impression now is that Ireland is a laggard and a Government in need of some brownie points is already playing catch up.