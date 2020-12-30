| 0°C Dublin

A New Year’s Eve worth celebrating – if ever we needed a fresh start and the dawning of a new life, now’s the time

Frank Coughlan

We got there, so raise a glass to yourself and yours

This year New Year's Eve is truly worth celebrating as we say goodbye to the awful 2020 Expand

I’m not someone who is usually too fussed about New Year’s Eve. After the endless excess of Christmas – which pitches up mid-November these days – another round of toasts, hugs and too-much-of-everything is the last thing I need.

But this one is different for all the reasons we have off by heart and which generations to come will know only too well.

This new year matters because if ever we needed a fresh start and the dawning of new light, now is that time.

