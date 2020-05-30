Three times in last week's Tatler profile of Kate Middleton that caused Kensington Palace to issue an uncharacteristic, scolding rebuttal, does the issue of accent arise.

Accent is not at all the focus of the lengthy portrait by Anna Pasternak, but it's tucked in there, neatly within the folds of characterisation of Kate as bland, uptight and dully dutiful. It's a minor point, you might think, but not if you're of the class who reads Tatler to keep up with the goings-on of your friends, enemies and those you grew up with.

Accent is a subtle but solid signifier of who's who, the last distinction that some aristos can make between them and us when they're increasingly surrounded by middle-class arrivistes who imagine that money is an equaliser.

Of course, the dull and reliable digs at Kate in Tatler's cover story mattered, and will have hurt. But what will have made the posh types snigger - and she will know this only too well - were the nasty digs at her cultivated accent ''even more plummy than William'' and even the accent of her sister, Pippa.

The point was made in light layers, but made all the same: Kate Middleton will always be middle class, no matter what crown is put on her head.

When Tatler's story was published last week, it met with much fuss over a storm-in-a-teacup alleged row with Meghan Markle over whether flower girls should wear tights at the latter's wedding, and how the Sussexes threw the Cambridge children "under the bus" by dumping all the duty on to Kate and William.

These points would seem to make up the "swathes of inaccuracies" that Kensington Palace alleges, along with Pasternak's assertion - via one of the ''who needs enemies?'' friends who contributed - that Kate feels "trapped".

What's more powerful, however, than any perceived moaning about "working as hard as a top CEO … without all the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays", is the constant theme through the piece that it's mockable to be middle class.

And Kate Middleton, Tatler makes clear, will never be anything but.

One "member of the royal set" riffs at one point on Kate's inoffensiveness and basic unknowability. These are quality characteristics, this source asserts, and quite in keeping with how the queen has always comported herself, an example Kate seems to be following, given she will one day most likely be queen herself.

"She models herself on the queen and now speaks like the queen," says this person, whose anonymous description makes clear their own elevated class. It seems like a throwaway conclusion to the bigger point about duty. It's not. It's a final fatal jab.

Kate's playing at being posh, and everyone who's really posh knows it.

"Friends note in the Tatler piece that Kate's accent became ''posher'' when she attended Marlborough College, something cited to illustrate the supposed Middleton masterplan to climb to the very top of English society.

Marlborough College was Kate's secondary boarding school. She went there 20 years ago. Teenagers' accents often adapt to suit their peers and environment. There is very little to read into this alleged accent shift, unless it suits a certain narrative.

And there is a narrative in the Pasternak piece. Accent arises again and would cue more snobbish sniggering when another ''circle'' member says that Kate's sister Pippa ''now speaks like the queen too''.

This person goes on to mention how Pippa often refers to her sister as ''the duchess'': ''which feels too regal and try-hard''.

In fact, there's rather a lot in the piece about the Middletons and very little of it flattering, outside of the portrayal of Kate's father Michael like a loveable but harmless puppy.

However, of course, it's Carole Middleton who gets the worst going-over, in the age-old, Austen's Mrs Bennet manner. It's couched, to some extent, as an ''isn't it marvellous'' rise from Carole's council-flat beginnings, through earning enough to buy her kids a top-dollar education, to the corridors of power, but make no mistake, it's far from marvellous.

Hyacinth Bucket is mentioned - ''some call'' her that, not Pasternak, obviously - and Carole's overseeing of the decor at Anmer Hall, the Cambridges' country house has seen it end up like a ''gleaming five-star hotel'' and "very Buckinghamshire".

The truly aristo, you see, is "threadbare rugs and dog hair everywhere". And Carole was demanding and difficult with the tradesmen, which is not the aristo way.

The description brought to mind a scene from The Crown where Lord Mountbatten and his cousin, Queen Elizabeth have lunch together. He complains about the dreadful food and says he can get her a better cook. The queen dismisses this with the comment that Mountbatten gets more "common" all the time.

Good food, "gleaming" homes, "coached" accents are common and try-hard. If Kate was really part of the aristo set, the ones who will have read Tatler with a shiver of delight to see her taken down a peg or two, know that when you're really posh, you don't have to try. In fact, not trying is an intrinsic part of it.

It's always been mockable to be middle class, and the Tatler profile of the Duchess of Cambridge proves that it's still OK to snigger at this particular social class.

As regards Kensington Palace's statement on the story, there is an edge of fury to its tone. "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies," they said, "and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication."

Tatler responded with what amounted to a rejection of this, and it should be borne in mind that Tatler would be considered friendly to the royals, while editor-in-chief Richard Dennen is reportedly personally friendly with Kate Middleton.

"Kensington Palace knew we were running the 'Catherine the Great' cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it," went the Tatler response. "The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false."

What a reading of both statements would suggest is that Kensington Palace knew about the feature, and knew that intimates of the duchess would be contributing, but, perhaps, got the wrong impression of its tone and themes. They may well have expected a warm and flattering portrait.

Instead, it's a collection of cut-throat confidences couched in lame compliments and a portrait of just how much jealousy there is of Kate Middleton and her upstart assumption that she actually belongs as an aristocrat.

Kate Middleton must wonder who her friends are.

They must most certainly know now that they rank among her worst enemies. Let's see who has the last laugh.