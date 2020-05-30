| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A nasty accent on snobbery in profile of Kate

Sarah Caden

There is an unpleasant condescension at the heart of 'Tatler' magazine's portrait of the future queen, writes Sarah Caden

UNFRIENDLY FIRE: Kate Middleton must wonder who her true friends are after reading the remarks quoted in the 'Tatler' profile. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire Expand

Close

UNFRIENDLY FIRE: Kate Middleton must wonder who her true friends are after reading the remarks quoted in the 'Tatler' profile. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

UNFRIENDLY FIRE: Kate Middleton must wonder who her true friends are after reading the remarks quoted in the 'Tatler' profile. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

UNFRIENDLY FIRE: Kate Middleton must wonder who her true friends are after reading the remarks quoted in the 'Tatler' profile. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Three times in last week's Tatler profile of Kate Middleton that caused Kensington Palace to issue an uncharacteristic, scolding rebuttal, does the issue of accent arise.

Accent is not at all the focus of the lengthy portrait by Anna Pasternak, but it's tucked in there, neatly within the folds of characterisation of Kate as bland, uptight and dully dutiful. It's a minor point, you might think, but not if you're of the class who reads Tatler to keep up with the goings-on of your friends, enemies and those you grew up with.

Accent is a subtle but solid signifier of who's who, the last distinction that some aristos can make between them and us when they're increasingly surrounded by middle-class arrivistes who imagine that money is an equaliser.